NHRA Postpones Two More Events

NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) announced Friday morning, the organization will be postponing the events at Bandimere Speedway, home of the Dodge Mile-High NHRA Nationals that was slated for Aug 7-9 and the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway originally scheduled for Aug 14-16 will now be taking place at a later date due to COVID-19 pandemic issues.

Instead, series officials announced a new NHRA Indy Nationals at Lucas Oil Raceway, scheduled to take place Aug 6-9. There will be qualifying for the event, which will take place on Fox Sports 1 with final round eliminations on FOX network. In addition, limited spectators will be allowed to watch the weekend events.

Despite the disappointing news, Kristi Copham owner of Brainerd International Raceway, notes they will try to find a way to have an NHRA event later in the year.

“We are disappointed that we have to postpone our event,” said Kristi Copham, owner of Brainerd International Raceway, “but we hope that, by working closely with state and local authorities and NHRA, we can find a way to put on a Nationals race later this season, especially for our fans, who deserve to enjoy a great weekend of NHRA drag racing. We appreciate everyone’s patience – our fans, vendors, staff, and race teams — as we try to work through the issues that would allow us to hold the event, and we’re continuing to work hard on it every day.”

While these two events have been postponed, NHRA says the remainder of the 2020 schedule intends to stay the same, but the schedule can be subject to change.

“NHRA has worked to create protocols for a responsible restart of the sport,” said Glen Cromwell, NHRA president. “We saw those protocols work at the E3 Spark Plugs NHRA Nationals last weekend. We appreciate the support of the state of Indiana, our drivers, teams, staff, and fans, as we all work together moving forward.”