Weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

All three national series will compete at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend. First up is the Xfinity Series race Saturday afternoon followed by the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series race at 8 p.m.

The NASCAR Cup Series will close out the weekend’s events with the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on Sunday at 3 p.m. With the completion of this race, the series will have reached the halfway point of the 2020 season. Jimmie Johnson has the most Cup Series wins of active drivers at Texas with seven, followed by Denny Hamlin, Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch with three victories each.

All times are Eastern.

Saturday, July 18

3 p.m.: My Bariatric Solutions 300 Xfinity Series race (200 laps/300 miles) (Stages 45/90/200 Laps) NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Kyle Busch

8 p.m.: Vankor 350 Truck Series race (167 laps/250.5 miles) (Stages 40/80/167 Laps) FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Kyle Busch

Sunday, July 19

3 p.m.: O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 Cup Series race (334 laps/501 miles) (Stages 105/210/334 Laps) NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Denny Hamlin