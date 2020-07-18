Kyle Busch DQ’d, Cindric declared Xfinity Series race winner



It was a hot day in Texas for the Bariatric Solutions 300 at Texas Motor Speedway for the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today. What a day it has been as race winner Kyle Busch was disqualified and Austin Cindric in his No. 22 Team Penske Ford has been declared the race winner. This is Cindric’s third win in a row. Chase Briscoe finished in second and Justin Allgaier brought home third.

“I’ll take it,” Cindric said. “It’s great to be able to capitalize on fast race cars. I said that last week and I’ll say that again. I didn’t think this weekend we were quite as good as what we had in Kentucky but overall being able to run up front all day and get great stage points was great and we’ve just got to keep building on that.”

Stage 1 started out with some very aggressive driving causing two cautions. One was for Riley Herbst hitting the wall and the other for Myatt Snider who also hit the wall. Cindric had the lead early on along with some great battles, but on Lap 35 Allgaier would get the lead and not look back easily winning the stage.



Stage 2 began with Busch in the lead but he was penalized for speeding and sent to the rear of the field. There were two cautions, one for debris and one when Kody Vanderwal tapped the wall. Allgaier again couldn’t be caught and would take the win for this stage. He definitely had one of the cars to beat today.



The final stage had three cautions. One occurred when Anthony Alfredo tagged the wall and the second when Noah Gragson also tapped the wall. Joe Graf Jr. would bring out the third caution. The biggest oops of the day goes to Allgaier for going over the blend line too soon and receiving a penalty putting him behind in the field. The only one who had a shot at catching Busch was Cindric.



Harrison Burton and Michael Annett would round out the top five. Jeb Burton, Brandon Jones, Justin Haley, Ross Chastain, and Brandon Brown finished sixth through 10, respectively.



Briscoe leads the Xfinity Series Standings with 688 points, Cindric is in second with 661 points, Gragson is in third with 641 points, Ross Chastain is in fourth with 612 points, and Justin Haley rounds out the top five with 549 points.



The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads next to Kansas Speedway on July 25.

Official Results:

Austin Cindric Chase Briscoe Justin Allgaier Harrison Burton # Michael Annett Jeb Burton Brandon Jones Justin Haley Ross Chastain Brandon Brown Jeremy Clements Jeffrey Earnhardt David Starr Jesse Little # Tommy Joe Martins Brett Moffitt (i) Timmy Hill (i) Stefan Parsons Bayley Currey (i) BJ McLeod Joe Graf Jr # Josh Williams Colby Howard Chad Finchum Vinnie Mille Matt Mills Anthony Alfredo Kyle Weatherman Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet Noah Gragson Alex Labbe Kody Vanderwal # Dexter Bean Myatt Snider # Stephen Leicht Riley Herbst # Kyle Busch (i)