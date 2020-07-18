RCR Post Race Report – My Bariatric Solutions 300

Anthony Alfredo and the Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet Team Lead Laps and Show Speed in Strong Texas Motor Speedway Showing Despite Early End to the Day

Finish: 28th

Start: 10th

Points: 9th

“We had an extremely fast Death Wish Coffee Chevrolet today at Texas Motor Speedway. We were really good early in the race, but struggled to get track position. My crew chief, Andy Street, made a great strategy call to have us pit prior to the end of stage two. That allowed us to stay out and take the lead for the beginning of the final stage. I battled really hard on older tires to keep the lead and then had to give it up because we started over heating from a piece of debris on our grill. Once we got back in the dirty air, I made a mistake by getting too high in the PJ1, which led to us knocking down the wall. Once that happened, we struggled with a bad vibration for the remainder of the race. With 10 laps to go, something broke and I hit the wall again, which ended our day. I hate it for all my Richard Childress Racing guys and Death Wish Coffee. It’s definitely not how we wanted to finish. However, I’m super proud of the speed we brought again and I know it’s just a matter of time before we can put it all together.” -Anthony Alfredo