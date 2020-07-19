Newman Earns 13th-Place Finish in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 19, 2020) – Ryan Newman hung tough in a flurry of late-race cautions to cross the line 13th in the Wyndham Rewards Ford Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway.

Newman – who started 15th after the random draw – found himself running inside the top five on two separate occasions and ultimately picked off multiple spots in the closing laps, which included a pair of late pit stops. The finish marks Newman’s third-straight top-15 at Texas, and seventh top-15 of the season.

After an uneventful opening set of laps, Newman was running 15th when green-flag stops began at lap 75, but ran out of fuel just prior to stopping at lap 87. He went on to close the stage in 27th, but overshot his pit stall, resulting in a one-lap penalty.

He would restart 30th, one lap down, but an immediate caution put him back on the lead lap at lap 116. Newman ran long in the stage, advancing up to third by the time stops cycled at lap 180. After pitting at lap 184 for two tires, Newman fell a lap off the leaders, but again was in the right position earning the free pass.

The South Bend, Indiana, native fired off 21st for the third segment, before a multi-car incident ensued at lap 218. After a red flag for cleanup, Newman pitted for four fresh tires and restarted inside the top-15. When another yellow was displayed at lap 243, Newman stayed out and put himself sixth on the restart.

He would do the same for another caution at lap 250, firing off fifth at lap 255. Newman hit pit road under green at lap 294 for two left-side tires, before the caution came out just after, trapping he and others one lap down. After taking the wave around, Newman ultimately battled through the closing laps to finish 13th.

Next up, the NASCAR Cup Series heads to Kansas Speedway for a Thursday night 400-mile event under the lights. Race coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with coverage also on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.