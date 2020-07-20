Ford Finishes 1-2 in Texas Xfinity Race

FORT WORTH, TX – July 20, 2020 – Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe brought home a 1-2 finish from Texas Motor Speedway. The No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang went to victory lane for the third time in three races and marked the fifth straight win for Ford Performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

“Congratulations to Austin, Brian and the No. 22 crew,” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Austin and Brian worked hard all day to put the No. 22 Ford Mustang in position to compete for the win and three wins in a row is impressive.”

In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, My Bariatric Solutions 300, Kyle Busch finished P1 with the Ford Performance teammates of Austin Cindric and Chase Briscoe finishing P2 and P3, respectively. Busch’s car then failed post-race inspection, and the win was officially awarded to Cindric and Briscoe was moved up to P2.

“I just got out of the hauler from getting changed back into my street clothes and saw the 54 and everyone and their brother surrounding the scales, that’s never a good sign for those guys,” said Cindric, when asked about how he found out about the win ruling. “I know they race hard and word hard. I want to win it on the track. I felt like we had a shot to do that today and maybe didn’t execute as well as we should have and that’s what kept us out, but fast race cars and being in position that’s where it counts.”

Ford leads all manufacturers with eight total wins and Briscoe with Stewart-Haas Racing leads the driver and owners’ points standings with Cindric and Team Penske in P2.

The Ford Mustangs showed a lot of speed on Sunday during the NASCAR Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, leading a race high 275 laps out of the 334-lap race. Ryan Blaney led 150 laps and won Stage 1 and 2.

Five of the Fords finished in the top-10 Joey Logano finished P3, Kevin Harvick P5, Blaney P7, Brad Keselowski P9 and Aric Almirola P10.

Ford leads all manufacturers with 10 race wins, while Stewart-Haas and Kevin Harvick continue to lead the owner and driver points standings.

The IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge was back in action for the first time since January. In the Grand Sport (GS) class of 35 entries at Sebring International Raceway, the No. 22 Multimatic Motorsports Ford Mustang GT4 with co-drivers Seb Priaulx and Scott Maxwell finished P8 and No. 40 PF Racing’s James Pesek and Chad McCumbee finished P11.

NASCAR will head to Kansas to run the Cup race this Thursday night and Xfinity race on Saturday evening at Kansas Speedway. In addition, the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge series will race next in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin at Road America on August 1st.

