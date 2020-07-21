2020 NASCAR Practice & Qualifying Update

This afternoon, NASCAR has announced that the remainder of the 2020 season will be run without practice and qualifying in all three national series.

“Following discussions with our race teams and the broader industry, NASCAR will continue to conduct its race weekends without practice and qualifying for the remainder of the 2020 season in all three national series. The current format has worked well in addressing several challenges during our return to racing. Most importantly, we have seen competitive racing week-to-week. NASCAR will adjust the starting lineup draw procedure for the Playoff races, and will announce the new process at a later date.” – Scott Miller, NASCAR Senior Vice President, Competition