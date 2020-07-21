Nutrien Ag Solutions Bleeds through to Reveal Another New Partner

Chastain to Pilot the No. 10 Dyna-Gro Seed Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway

LEXINGTON, N.C. (July 21, 2020) – For the second week in a row, Ross Chastain will sport a fresh paint scheme, as Dyna-Gro Seed, a product available through Nutrien Ag Solutions, will be on board the No. 10 Chevrolet at Kansas Speedway.

Dyna-Gro uses the latest technologies to develop custom seeds, providing the grower with the ultimate options for crop hybrids and varieties that work best on their local acres. To celebrate 30 years in business, Dyna-Gro Seed unveiled a new brand identity in June of 2020, featured this weekend on the No. 10 Chevrolet.

“This year, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of Dyna-Gro Seed with a refreshed brand,” said Brent Smith, VP of Marketing, Innovation + Sustainability for Nutrien Ag Solutions. “We’re excited to debut this new look on track at Kansas, close to many of our growers. Dyna-Gro drives performance on a local level, giving growers a home field advantage when it comes to plant strength and yield potential. And this aligns well with the potential and performance Ross brings to the track. We’re ready to see Ross leading the field in the No. 10 Dyna-Gro car.”

Together, Nutrien Ag Solutions and Dyna-Gro work hard to meet the ever-changing and challenging needs of farmers. Dyna-Gro’s focus on industry-leading results has made them one of the top-10 seed companies in the United States.

“Adding another brand under the Nutrien Ag Solutions banner to the No. 10 program is really exciting for us at Kaulig Racing”, says Team President Chris Rice. “Doing so further cements our dedication to one another and gives valuable exposure to us both”.

So far in 2020, Chastain and Kaulig Racing have recorded six top-five finishes and 14 top-10 finishes, including nine top-10 finishes in a row. Chastain looks to build on his best finish of 10th at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the Kansas Lottery 250 on Saturday, July 25. In addition to this weekend’s race, the Dyna-Gro scheme will be featured on the No. 10 Chevrolet during the first round of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) playoffs at the Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway, as well as the Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway during the round of eight of the NXS playoffs.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About Dyna-Gro Seed

Dyna-Gro Seed, has a 30-year history of delivering quality seed with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge science. Marketing a broad selection of eight crops in 44 states, Dyna-Gro is focused on local success with regional seed solutions and retailers.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.