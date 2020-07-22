Chastain to Seek Optimal Groove at Kansas Speedway

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 9th (2019)

Best finish at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 10th (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2016 & 2019)

Best finish at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, July 25 at 5PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 40/80/167 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“We’re off to Kansas this weekend. Although it’s another mile and a half, the same distance as Kentucky and Texas that we’ve just raced at, it’s totally different, because it’s not a repave. Unfortunately, they had to repave Kentucky and Texas a few years ago. Kansas is still hanging on. It’s worn out. We’ll run up towards the wall. Last year in the truck race, we were able to win, and that was about a groove off the wall or half a groove off the wall, which is my sweet spot. AJ Allmendinger, Justin Haley, and myself seem to really thrive when we are about half a groove off the wall. If we have to go all the way up there we will, but there are options. We’ll start off the race on the bottom and on the restarts we’ll be able to make big slide jobs on people. I’m looking forward to it.

We’ve got Dyna-Gro on the car this weekend, another new paint scheme. I can’t wait to keep promoting all of Nutrien Ag Solutions’ and Loveland Products’ different products and everything that is agriculture and farming. Kansas is big farmland. We will be the last race at Kansas of the weekend. The Cup Series goes early — they will get the track rubbered in. Then, there’s a couple truck races and an ARCA race. I can’t wait to get on the track on Saturday night at 5PM Eastern on NBCSN.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

﻿

About Dyna-Gro Seed

Dyna-Gro Seed, has a 30-year history of delivering quality seed with industry-leading performance and cutting-edge science. Marketing a broad selection of eight crops in 44 states, Dyna-Gro is focused on local success with regional seed solutions and retailers.

About Nutrien Ag Solutions™

Nutrien Ag Solutions™ is the retail division of Nutrien™ Ltd. It combines global innovation with local expertise to provide full-acre solutions through a network of trusted crop consultants at retail locations around the world. Nutrien Ag Solutions strives to help growers achieve the highest yields with the most sustainable solutions possible, offering a wide selection of products, including our proprietary brands: Loveland Products, Inc.®, Proven® Seed and Dyna-Gro® Seed.