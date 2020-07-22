GMS Racing Gander Trucks Kansas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Laps led: 12

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Wins: 1, Stage wins, 3, Laps led: 68

Notes:

In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at Kansas Speedway, Sheldon Creed has three ARCA Racing Series starts at the track including a win in 2018 en route to the series championship.

Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this week in Kansas. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane in Kentucky and has earned three top-10 finishes in four starts this season. The backup chassis will be 327, a brand new chassis to the GMS stable.

Creed enters the Kansas double-header weekend third in the championship standings, 32 points behind the leader and locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Kentucky.

Quote:

“A doubleheader weekend at Kansas should be a lot of fun. It’s a track I like racing, I have an ARCA win there and we had a fast truck early on last year. Another win would be great, but we’re looking to have a strong points run this weekend to recover from some bad luck last week at Texas. My guys have been working really hard in the shop to prepare and I’m ready to go racing.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Michael Roberts Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Gander Trucks Stats

Making his first Gander Trucks start at Kansas Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Stage Wins: 1, Laps led: 64

Notes:

Although Friday night’s event will be Zane Smith’s first Gander Trucks start at Kansas Speedway the rookie has two ARCA starts at the track with a best finish of third.

Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 325 this week at Kansas. Smith has scored two top-10 finishes in three outings with this chassis this year including a third-place finish at Charlotte. The team will take chassis No. 301 as a backup, which has two top-10 finishes in two outings in 2020.

Michael Roberts Construction will partner with Smith again this week after premiering at Kentucky.

Smith enters the Kansas weekend fifth in the championship standings, 25 points ahead of the playoff cutoff line.

Smith is currently second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle, 13 points behind the rookie leader.

Quote:

“I’m ready for a doubleheader this weekend at Kansas. We had some bad luck late in the race last week and this will be a good chance to rebound and make up some lost points. Still looking for that first win, but hopefully this is our weekend.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 3, Best start: 4, Best finish: 7, Top 10s: 2, Laps led: 4

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 1, Best finish: 4, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 4, Laps led: 35

Notes:

Brett Moffitt will carry long time partner Destiny Homes colors at Kansas Speedway this weekend for the first time in 2020.

Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 306 this week at Kansas. Moffitt has finished in the top-10 in three events with this chassis in 2020. Their backup will be chassis No. 328, which made it’s debut at Homestead-Miami in June.

Moffitt enters Kansas weekend sixth in the championship standings, 28 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m excited to be back in the Midwest and racing close to home, but it will be different this year for sure. I’m really excited about having Destiny Homes back on our truck this weekend at Kansas. I’ve had good luck with them on the truck going back-to-back at Iowa in 2018 and 2019 and we’ve got two shots this weekend to get them in victory lane.”

Chase Purdy, No. 24 Bama Bugies Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Gander Trucks Stats

Making his first Gander Trucks start at Kansas Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 2, Best start: 12

Notes:

Chase Purdy returns to GMS Racing in the No. 24 Silverado for the doubleheader weekend at Kansas Speedway. Although this is his first Gander Trucks start at Kansas, Purdy does have an ARCA Racing Series start at the track where he finished fifth.

Purdy and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 309 this week in Kansas. GMS competed with this chassis three times in 2019, most notably winning at Iowa Speedway last June. The No. 24 will take chassis No. 308 as a backup, which last ran at Atlanta in 2019 where it qualified fourth and finished 12th.

Quote:

“I’m excited for Kansas. It’s a racey track with a lot of grip and places to run. I’m looking forward to running both races.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Kansas Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 2, Best finish: 11

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

Starts: 8, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 1

Notes:

Tyler Ankrum enters the Kansas doubleheader weekend fresh off his third top-10 finish in the last four races.

Ankrum and the No. 26 will compete with chassis No. 326 this week at Kansas Speedway. This chassis has two top-10 finishes in three previous outings this season. The team will take chassis No. 311 as the backup which ran six times in 2019 and earned five top-10 finishes.

Ankrum enters the Texas weekend eighth in the points standings, 23 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Kansas. It’s a track that’s a lot of fun to race. I think we’re starting to find our groove as a team and we’ve made improvements every week. We still have some work to do, but two races in two days is going to be a lot of fun and hopefully we can break through and get that first win of the season.”

