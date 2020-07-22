Haley Finding His Rhythm Heading to Kansas Speedway

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 12th (2019)

Best finish at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Kansas Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best start at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 9th (2016 & 2019)

Best finish at Kansas Speedway in the NXS: 7th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, July 25 at 5PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 40/80/167 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Kansas Speedway this weekend, another mile-and-a-half race track. We’ve been on a mile-and-a-half kick here recently with Kentucky and Texas. Another top 10 for both of our Kaulig Racing Chevrolets at Texas Motor Speedway. We struggled a little bit with our LeafFilter Gutter Protection No. 11 car, but got it tuned in for the end, and salvaged a decent run out of it. Hopefully we have a little more speed this weekend at Kansas — it was good to us last year. I can’t wait to get out there. It’s been awesome starting to see more fans come to the race track. Hope everyone has been watching as we click off these good finishes in our No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet.”

About Kaulig Racing™

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

