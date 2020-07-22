Harvick to start on pole at Kansas

For the first time this season, Kevin Harvick will lead the field to the start of a NASCAR Cup Series race after his name was drawn by virtue of a random draw for the pole position for the Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway on Thursday, July 23.

Harvick, a three-time winner at Kansas and the current leader of the Cup regular-season standings, is coming off his 700th series career start at Texas Motor Speedway, where he finished fifth. He is one of 10 competitors who is guaranteed a spot in the Playoffs after winning four races throughout this season.

Harvick also becomes the ninth Cup competitor to start on the pole by virtue of a random draw since NASCAR’s return to on-track racing in May amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His previous best starting spot this season was qualifying second at Phoenix in March prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the pandemic, his best starting spot by the random draw was third at Kentucky Speedway.

Joining Harvick on the front row will be Joey Logano, which marks the eighth time since May where the 2018 Cup champion will start in the top five. Aric Almirola will start third, which marks his ninth time starting in the top five since May, alongside Ryan Blaney while Martin Truex Jr., who swept both Kansas races in 2017, will start fifth. Alex Bowman will start sixth while Brad Keselowski, Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin will start in the top 10. Chase Elliott and Matt DiBenedetto will start 11th and 12th.

Starting in positions 13-26 are Chris Buescher, Matt Kenseth, William Byron, Austin Dillon, Bubba Wallace, Ryan Newman, Clint Bowyer, Jimmie Johnson, Erik Jones, rookie Christopher Bell, rookie Tyler Reddick, rookie Cole Custer, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Garrett Smithley.

Starting in positions 27-40 are Michael McDowell, J.J. Yeley, rookie Brennan Poole, rookie John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, rookie Quin Houff, Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, Ryan Preece, Ty Dillon, Daniel Suarez, Timmy Hill, Reed Sorenson and B.J. McLeod.

The Super Start Batteries 400 at Kansas Speedway will commence on July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.