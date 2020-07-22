Plan B Sales – Kansas Speedway – Race Advance

Event: Super Start Batteries 400

Venue: Kansas Speedway (Kansas City, Kansas)

Date/Broadcast: Thursday, July 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN

As the NASCAR Cup Series travels to the Sunflower State for a Thursday night show under the lights at Kansas Speedway, Go Fas Racing driver Corey LaJoie has his sights set on logging a seventh top-20 finish with a boost of momentum.

The 28-year-old notched his sixth top-20 effort of the 2020 season at Texas Motor Speedway this past Sunday by finishing 16th in the No. 32 Ford. The result is his best finish in the Lone Star State.

Currently, LaJoie has a best finish of 22nd at Kansas Speedway, a result he filed in his freshman season behind the wheel of the No. 32 entry for Go Fas Racing. He will look to change that come Thursday night while piloting the Plan B Sales Ford Mustang for 400 miles.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports products. Over the last few years, Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel, servicing the motorsports market and has expanded the product offerings.

The company previously worked with the GFR team in 2018 with then driver Matt DiBenedetto at Kansas Speedway.

Fans can catch the 267 laps of action Thursday night from Kansas at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN.

LaJoie on the upcoming race:

“We’ve had a couple solid races over the past month so I expect Kansas on Thursday night to be a good one as well. It’ll also be cool to carry the names of some of our biggest fans on the car through the program Plan B sales put together. I’m really excited to get to Kansas and to have an opportunity to continue the strong runs we’ve had recently and I hope everyone checks out www.planbsales.com to grab a diecast of this car and tunes in to cheer us on!”

LaJoie’s Cup history at Kansas Speedway:

Starts: 6

Best Finish: 22nd (2019)

Average Start: 30th

Average Finish: 27th

Looking back on Texas Motor Speedway:

Corey LaJoie and the No. 32 team logged their sixth top-20 of the year this past Sunday in the ‘Lone Star State’ at Texas Motor Speedway. LaJoie steered his Trump 2020 Ford to a 16th-place finish in the 500-mile event after starting 36th. In the opening 12 laps, the North Carolina native had raced his way to 29th and remained in that spot until the competition caution on lap 21.

The Go Fas Racing Ford restarted 26th for the sprint to the green-and-white checkered flag to end stage two. LaJoie made a green-flag pit stop on lap 91 for fuel only to make it to the end of the segment. After crossing the line 30th in the free-pass position to finish stage one on lap 105, the 28-year-old driver said his race car was “tight and builds tighter through the corner.”

Crew Chief Ryan Sparks planned a four-tire stop with fuel and an adjustment to help with front turn under the stage break to gear up for the second segment. By lap 124 of stage two, LaJoie had advanced to the 24th position, and soon after reported that the Trump 2020 machine was a little edgy. He remained on track until dropping to pit road for a scheduled green-flag stop of four tires and fuel with few laps remaining in stage two. One lap down, LaJoie finished 26th.

Sparks opted to take the wave-around, putting the No. 32 back on the lead lap for the final segment in No Limits, Texas in the 22nd position. LaJoie was able to avoid a multi-car crash at the outset of stage three and battled hard in 19th with 100 laps left on the board. The Roush Yates-powered No. 32 Mustang made its penultimate stop of the race on lap 306 under caution for a routine stop, plus a chassis adjustment, giving up the 14th position. A yellow flag that flew on lap 328 allowed the GFR team to pit one final time to loosen the car and grab four fresh tries and fuel for the closing laps. The team crossed the line 16th, concluding a strong day at Texas Motor Speedway.

About Our Team

About Plan B Sales:

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. We started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years we have grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and have expanded the product offerings.

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.

Stay up-to-date on Corey LaJoie:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com.