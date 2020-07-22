Weekend schedule for Kansas

The NASCAR Cup Series kicks off this week’s events at Kansas Speedway Thursday evening. Next up is the Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in the first of a doubleheader on Friday night. They will compete again Saturday afternoon followed by the Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 to close out the weekend.

The ARCA Menards Series will also take to the track Friday night after the conclusion of the first Truck Series race.

All times are Eastern.

Thursday, July 23

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Super Start Batteries 400 (Stages 80/160/267 Laps=400.5 Miles) NBCSN/MRN

2019 winner: Brad Keselowski

Friday, July 24

5:30 p.m.: ARCA group practice

7 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas Speedway 200-1 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps=201 Miles) FS1/MRN

10 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Dawn 150 (100 Laps, 150 Miles) FS1/MRN

Saturday, July 25

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Kansas Speedway 200-2 (Stages 30/60/134 Laps=201 Miles) FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 250 (Stages 40/80/167 Laps=250.5 Miles) NBCSN

Notes:

One of the Truck Series races is due to the cancellation of the race previously scheduled for Chicagoland Speedway in June. The Xfinity Series event will replace the June race originally set for Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR announced Tuesday that there will be no practice or qualifying in any of the three national series for the remainder of the 2020 season.