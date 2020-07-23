Natalie Decker – Kansas 200 – Double Header Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at Kansas: “I’m thankful for the chance to get back to the track this weekend for two races in Kansas,” said Decker. “Last week’s engine failure was unfortunate, but we are looking ahead to Kansas. I know Paul [Clapprood] and the team are building us a strong Ruedebusch Development & Construction Chevrolet. Our goal is to run a clean race and be around for a strong finish.”

Decker at Kansas: Decker has one previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Kansas Speedway, coming last season.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from Ruedebusch Development & Construction.

Ruedebusch Development & Construction, Inc. is a highly qualified, vertically integrated full service commercial construction, and real estate development company located in Madison, Wisconsin which offers: Commercial Real Estate Development Design Build Construction Commercial Real Estate Brokerage Economic Development, Commercial Real Estate, and Facility Consulting

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.