Robby Lyons returns to Diversified Motorsports Enterprises at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan: Officials from Diversified Motorsports Enterprises (DME) confirmed today that the team has added this weekend’s doubleheader at Kansas Speedway to their 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule.

On the heels of the team’s most recent race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway last month, 31-year-old Robby Lyons will return to drive the team’s No. 97 Chevrolet Silverado in Friday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 and Saturday afternoon’s e.p.t. 200.

Team owner Logan Puckett reiterated that NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Little remains with the organization but is welcoming Lyons and partner Sunwest Construction for the ninth and 10th races of the season.

“Diversified Motorsports Enterprises is excited to have Robby Lyons back behind the wheel this weekend at Kansas,” offered Puckett. “I reiterate that our team is focused on growing and that includes adding additional races to our schedule even with a different driver.

“Robby did a great job at Pocono as has Jesse (Little) to kick off the 2020 season with our partner Teletrac Navman. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and the protocols in place with NASCAR, our initial 2020 schedule has shifted. We’re working hard with all of our partners on their agendas and we will release a revised schedule soon.”

As for Lyons, Puckett says he was impressed with his efforts at Pocono and looks forward to a double dose of Truck Series racing this weekend at Kansas.

“Robby has done a great job under the Diversified Motorsports Enterprises banner and look forward to seeing the job he can do at Kansas. I know that the lack of practice and even qualifying can be a determent to some of the teams, but we take the lack of track time in stride and just look forward to a positive weekend of racing with Robby, Bruce, the DME team and partners too.”

Under the leadership of Bruce Cook, Lyons, a native of Seminole, Fla. will make his second Kansas Speedway Truck start. In 13 prior NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts, Lyons has a career-best finish of 12th in his series debut at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway in 2017.

He made his Kansas Truck debut in 2018 finishing 26th in an entry fielded by Premium Motorsports.

In addition to Trucks, Lyons has also run four NASCAR Xfinity Series races this season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller including his most recent race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway where he earned a respectable 19th-place finish.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the ninth of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Jul. 24, 2020 shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

The e.p.t. 200 (134 laps| 201 miles) is the 10th of 23 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races on the 2020 schedule. The 38-truck field will take the green flag on Sat. Jul. 25, 2020 shortly after 12:30 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Central).

About Sunwest Construction:

Sunwest Construction was founded in 1986 and has grown into the premier construction and development company on the west coast of Florida. Over the past 30 years they have built and developed over 17,000 condominium units and now specialize in mid-high-rise developments as well as commercial buildings and hotels alongside Marriott and Hampton Inn.