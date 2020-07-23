Ross Chastain – Kansas 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Plan B Sales Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ross Chastain

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @RossChastain

Chastain on Racing at Kansas: “Kansas is a special track for me and this Niece Motorsports team,” said Chastain. “This is where the magic started last season. We are hoping we can recreate some of that luck on Friday. We’re going to do everything we can to try and get this awesome Plan B Sales Watermelon Chevrolet Silverado to victory lane.”

Chastain at Kansas: Chastain has three previous starts at Kansas Speedway in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Last spring, Chastain started sixth in his Niece Motorsports Chevrolet en route to his first win in the Truck Series and the first win for Niece Motorsports.

Chastain has five NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with one top-10 finish and three top-15 finishes.

In addition, Chastain has four NASCAR Cup Series start at Kansas Speedway.

On the Truck: The No. 40 Chevrolet will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Kansas Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.