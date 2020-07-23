Travis Pastrana – Kansas Speedway 200 Race Advance

Team: No. 40 Plan B Sales

Driver: Travis Pastrana

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport

Pastrana on Racing at Kansas: “I always enjoy coming to race in NASCAR, especially the Truck Series,” said Pastrana. “It’s been fun to watch how this team has grown and progressed over the last couple of years, and I’m excited to get the chance to get back behind the wheel. A huge thank you to Al Niece, Cody [Efaw] and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this amazing opportunity and all of their hard work.”

Pastrana at Kansas: Pastrana will make his first Kansas Speedway start in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series on Saturday. Pastrana’s most recent Truck Series start came with Niece Motorsports at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2017.

Pastrana has one NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at Kansas Speedway, a 14th-place result in 2013.

On the Truck: The No. 40 will carry the Plan B Sales colors at Kansas Speedway.

Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Plan B Sales started as a Lionel diecast and Chase Authentics apparel distributor. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market and has expanded product offerings.

Plan B Sales has quickly become the choice of dealers for a stocking one-stop distributor. Its product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectibles, BrandArt and are the exclusive distributor for University of Racing product lines.