CHEVY NCS AT KANSAS 1: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

NASCAR CUP SERIES

SUPER START BATTERIES 400

KANSAS SPEEDWAY

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

JULY 23, 2020

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

8th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM / NOCO CAMARO ZL1 1LE

9th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE

10th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE

12th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE

13th TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Denny Hamlin (Toyota)

2nd Brad Keselowski (Ford)

3rd Martin Truex Jr. (Toyota)

4th Kevin Harvick (Ford)

5th Erik Jones (Toyota)

The NASCAR Cup Series season continues at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 on Sunday, August 2nd, at 3:00 p.m. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold app, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

TEAM CHEVY NOTES AND QUOTES:

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 CHEVYGOODS.COM / NOCO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 8th

“Rough night. We threw about every adjustment at our Camaro that we possibly could. Thankfully, we were able to finally get it a little better there towards the end and go back towards the front a little bit. Hate that we lost a bunch of spots on that last restart – just wide open and some people drove around us. We’ve got some work to do, for sure, we know that. But getting a good, solid finish this week was good and a good momentum-builder back in the right direction. It’s been pretty painful here lately. We’re working hard to get our Chevrolet’s back up front.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 9th

“The car was a little tough at times throughout the race. We struggled on some of the restarts with tires on heat cycles, but thanks to my guys on this Monster Energy Chevy. We battled hard together and never gave up on working to make it better and try to find the sweetest spot to run. We just need to keep after it and turn these top-10’s into better results”.

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 10th

“It was a solid finish for us – we needed that for sure for the playoffs. We started the race way off. We were really loose – just really struggling. The guys, Keith (Rodden, filling in as Crew Chief) and everybody made a lot of great adjustments throughout the race. It really got us in a position where we could attack. As soon as we got probably 10 laps on our tires, the car felt pretty good. We just stayed out there on no tires, really ran there with the 2 (Brad Keselowski) and was able to pass him back for the lead. I thought we were looking really good. Unfortunately, the two tires didn’t really work out for us there at the end. I think we just had too many laps on the left side and struggled there. But overall, was really happy with probably 40 to go in the race. I thought we were in a really good position leading the race. We’ll take a top-10 with what we had there at the end and move forward to the next race. Looking forward to it.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 12th

“Man, that was a long night. I appreciate the effort of my NAPA team. We just need to clean it up and are going to move on to New Hampshire.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 I AM SECOND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 13th

“We had a fast No. 8 I Am Second Chevrolet on the long runs tonight at Kansas Speedway. We just needed a little more on the short runs tonight. It was a tale of two extremes almost, where we fired off extremely loose but about halfway through the race built way too tight. I was able to run the top during Stage 1 before anyone else really could, and that allowed us to climb well up into the top 10 to get some valuable stage points. As the night went on and our car got tighter, I wasn’t able to run up there as well and had to search around for speed to try to keep up with the changing track conditions. Luckily, we were able to avoid a handful of wrecks during Stage 3 and start to climb back up through the field once we were able to loosen our Chevrolet back up a little bit. In the end, we just needed a couple more longer runs to really be able to get back into the top 10 tonight. We’ll circle back at the shop on how to get better short run speed out of our cars over the course of the next few races and be ready to get back after it at New Hampshire next Sunday.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Finished 15th

“My GEICO guys fought for it tonight. We had a rough start to the race, but we never stopped chipping away at it. Everyone on this Germain Racing team kept digging, Matt (Borland) made our Camaro ZL1 1LE better with adjustments and we brought home another top-15 finish. This is our third top-16 finish in four races and I’m proud of our team for working hard. We will look to keep this momentum rolling in Loudon.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 BUSH’S BEANS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sideline due to accident on lap 181; Finished 34th

WHAT A GREAT SIGHT TO SEE RYAN PREECE OUT OF THE CAR. RYAN, HOW ARE YOU FEELING FIRST OF ALL? AND WHAT DID YOU SEE DURING THAT WRECK THERE?

“To be honest with you, we had a fast race car right there at the end. It’s frustrating for all of us at JTG Daugherty because we’ve been working really hard and probably had a top-10 car there at the end. I’m alright, just ready for this year to turn around. Thanks to Bush’s Beans, the No. 37 and JTG Daugherty – we’ll be back next week.

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 VICTORY JUNCTION CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by damage sustained in an accident on lap 170; Finished 37th

“It was a frustrating ending. I thought our Richard Petty Motorsports team could overcome our obstacles today at the Kansas Speedway. We were really free – I think we had a tire going down right before we spun. And then got it too tight, so we kind of went through the full end of the spectrum. Started to get our way back right and just got caught up in someone else’s mess with nowhere to go. Unfortunate day for our Richard Petty Motorsports No. 43 Victory Junction Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team, but we’ll go onto the New Hampshire Motor Speedway after this awesome off weekend.”

RICKY STENHOUSE, JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – Sidelined by mechanical failure on Lap 59; Finished 40th

WHAT DID YOU SEE AND WHAT DID YOU SMELL IN THE CAR?

“Man, at the start of the race our Kroger Camaro was really good. We’ve had some really bad weeks as far as results go and drove up into 14th there on the first start. We lost the balance there a little bit, but it felt like we were still pretty close and then I don’t know. A fire started in the cockpit. Something electrical under the dash. So, it’s a bummer to end the day like that for our Kroger team. I felt like we had a really good shot at a top 10 if we kept dialing our car in. I really like Kansas. I’m glad we’ve got kind of an off-week now before New Hampshire so we can regroup.”

HOW UN-NERVING IT MUST BE TO BE IN THE COCKPIT WHEN YOU SMELL FIRE

“Yeah, I could see the fire. It was right beside me and then all up under the dash and by my left foot. The fuel pressure quit at first and then the whole screen went black after that. I don’t know exactly what caused that or what can cause it, but a bummer of a day for sure.”

