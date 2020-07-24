John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Kansas

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 19 of 36

Event: Super Start Batteries 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang

Started: 30th

Finished: 19th

Stage One: 20th

Stage Two: 24th

Stage Three: 19th

John Hunter Nemechek took the green flag in Thursday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Kansas Speedway in the 30th position. Early on, he radioed to tell the team that his No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang was “on the tighter side in [Turns] 1 and 2… not bad on entry.” At the Competition Caution, he took 4 tires, fuel and a packer adjustment. By the time he took the green- and-white checkered flag to end Stage 1 in 20th place, he noted that Seth Barbour and the crew had made some headway on the previous adjustment, but he still needed to be freer. Nemechek would pit during the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel, wedge, grille tape and an air pressure adjustment.

As Stage 2 got underway, Nemechek said that his No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang started off snug, but he “got a touch free in traffic.” He managed to stay inside the Top 20 for much of the stage as the track got freer. When the caution came out on Lap 142, Barbour made the call for Nemechek to take 2 tires and fuel, which allowed him to restart in third place. Unfortunately, the gamble did not pay off, as Nemechek got into dirty air on the restart and went on to finish Stage 2 in the 24th position.

Nemechek would begin the Final Stage in 21st place. He made contact with the No. 88 after a few laps and sustained damage to the right front fender. Luckily, he was able to bring his No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang to pit road under caution a few laps later, where the crew determined that the damage was minimal. After a brief red flag on Lap 181 for accident cleanup, Nemechek would restart in the 14th position. He would stay in the Top 15 for much of the Final Stage until he spun on Lap 241. He finished the race one lap down in the 19th position.

Nemechek on Kansas:

“We had a fast race car, but it wasn’t the night we were hoping for in our No. 38 Digital Ally Body Cameras Ford Mustang. We weren’t too bad to fire off, just a little on the tighter side, and the track freed up as the night went on. I didn’t have a lot of front grip at the top, so couldn’t really run the same line as some of those other guys. Restarts were crazy tonight and we managed to stay out of trouble for most of the race, but the car came around on me towards the end there. I’m still proud of the effort from everyone at Front Row Motorsports to still bring home a top-20 finish after the night we had. We’ll shake it off and get ready for New Hampshire next week.”