McDowell Claims 16th Place Finish at Kansas and Advances to Top-24 in Owner Points

Track: Kansas Speedway, 1.5 Mile Tri-Oval

Race: 19 of 36

Event: Super Start Batteries 400 (400.5 miles, 267 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang

Started: 27th

Finished: 16th

Stage One: 28th

Stage Two: 26th

Stage Three: 16th

The No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell took the green flag from the 27th position on Thursday night at Kansas Speedway. Under the Competition Caution on Lap 25, McDowell noted that his race car was “really loose” and would pit for 4 tires, fuel, wedge and a track bar adjustment. McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 28th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, the No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang would receive 4 tires, fuel, wedge, track bar and packer adjustments after McDowell told the team that his car was still on the loose side.

A caution would occur on Lap 99 to which Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer would tell McDowell to stay on track and take a wave around in order to regain the Lead Lap. With less than 20 Laps remaining in the second stage, the caution flag would fly once again and McDowell would pit for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment, fuel, wedge and packer adjustments. McDowell would take the Stage 2 green-and-white checkered flag from the the 26th position. Under the Stage 2 caution, McDowell would pit for 4 tires, fuel, wedge and shock adjustments.

Stage 3 would see a total of six Caution flags, to which Blickensderfer and the No. 34 team would pit multiple times in order to make a variety of adjustments on McDowell’s Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang and improve the performance of their race car. McDowell would go on to take the checkered flag at Kansas Speedway from the 16th position.

McDowell on Kansas:

“That was a very eventful night. Our car was super loose to start the race, but Drew and our guys worked really hard all race long to make consistent improvements to our No. 34 Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang. Missing some of those wrecks near the end definitely helped and we took the checkered flag P16, which is another solid run for us and a good points day. Thanks to Dockside Logistics for coming on board today.”