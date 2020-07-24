Newman Caught Up in Multi-Car Incident in Kansas

KANSAS CITY (July 23, 2020) – After working his way up inside the top 15, Ryan Newman was one of several drivers involved in a multi-car incident in the final stage of Thursday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway, ultimately causing severe damage that relegated the Wyndham Rewards Ford to a 28th-place finish.

After starting 18th for the 400-mile event, Newman battled back from an ill-handling machine in stage one to earn the lucky dog. Newman fired off 20th for the second 80-lap segment as the handling continued to come to him on board his Ford Mustang.

The 2003 Kansas winner rolled off 21st for the final segment, and advanced as high as 14th for a restart at lap 181. A violent multi-car incident immediately followed, causing heavy damage aboard Newman’s machine as the race was red flagged.

The team made multiple attempts to fix the damage and keep Newman on pace, but repeated flat tires due to the earlier damage put Newman well off the lead lap, ultimately relegating him to the 28th-place finish.

Following a rare weekend off after Thursday night’s race, the NASCAR Cup Series heads next to New Hampshire Motor Speedway, for the Foxwood Resorts Casino 301 on Sunday, Aug. 2. Race coverage begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and coverage can also be heard on PRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.