Ty Majeski – Kansas 200 – Double Header Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Studio 45 Trackside Tavern Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Kansas: “I have a decent amount of experience at Kansas and have really enjoyed racing at this track,” said Majeski. “It’s going to be interesting to see how everything plays out going into our first double header in the Truck Series. We haven’t put together the races we know we’re capable of yet, but I think we’re getting stronger. I know Phil and everyone at Niece Motorsports is working hard to get the most speed out of our Chevrolets as possible.”

Majeski at Kansas: Saturday night’s race at Kansas Speedway marks Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the 1.5-mile track.

The Wisconsin-native has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Kansas Speedway, an eighth-place result coming in 2018.

In addition, Majeski has three ARCA Racing Series starts at Kansas Speedway, with two top-five and three top-15 finishes. His best finish of second came in 2017.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.