10 Must Have Gadgets For Your Car You Should Buy

We all spend more time in the car than we care to admit. Whether it is stuck in traffic on your way to work, or it is the time of the monthly drive to your parents. Sometimes, we even chose to take our cars on holiday with us to save on the rental fees and the damage that the kids will inevitably create in the backseats. With so much time spent in our cars, are there any gadgets out there that can make our lives easier? Here we have found the 10 must-have gadgets for your car that you should buy, to not only make your life easier but to make journeys more bearable.

HUDWAY Heads up display

Gone are the days when only brand-new cars came with heads up display. The HUDWAY gives you that new car feeling but it’s a small transparent screen that can give you GPS without you having to look at your phone. The HUDWAY is compatible with both android and Apple phones, so you can be sure that you no longer have to keep your phone in between your legs to see when your next exit is.

Electric Vehicle Charger

With electric vehicles on the rise, the time might come for you to invest in one. Whilst most car brands offer their own when you buy your vehicle, you may well want an upgrade. If you have two electric vehicles in your home, you can invest in a dual-port system, so that both can charge at the same time, making sure that both your vehicles are ready to go at a moment’s notice. Newer chargers are also smaller than their older counterparts and far more energy-efficient. Find more suggestions on the related website Caraudiologic.

DAB Radio

In older cars, you may still be turning your knobs in order to get radio and there is little worse than losing signal just when traffic reports start coming on. There is now an array of small DAB devices online that you can buy to upgrade your radio experience. No more bad signals and a lack of service.

Quick Charge USB

You don’t want to have to spend hours charging your phone in your car and thankfully you no longer have to. USB 3 chargers have finally hit the market and thankfully, you can now purchase these as in car chargers. Previously, you would only get one USB port to charge one phone at a time and if you have a car full of kids, this isn’t ideal. You can now get a multiport system, all of which are USB 3 to make your journey more bearable.

Dashboard Phone Mount

If you use your phone for navigation or you want to be able to see who is calling so you can figure out whether to pull over or ignore it, a dashboard phone mount is a must buy. Gone are the days of clunky phone mounts that seem to drop your phone every 5 seconds. They are now sleekly designed and will hold your phone well enough so that even if there is an impact, your phone will remain on the dash.

Dash Cam

Not only can dash cams help you see what’s going on at the back of your car when you are reversing, but they can also stop you from having to make a costly claim when someone crashes into the back of you and drives off. Dashcams are now a cheap accessory that is easy to install and use straight away. You don’t need a high-end car to benefit from this additional security.

Mini Fridge

If you have to travel a long distance, there is only so long that the ice in the cooler will last and if you don’t want to be stopping every hour, on the hour for a refreshment, that is where the mini-fridge comes in. You can easily plug it into the cigarette lighter in your car and power it that way. You don’t have to put drinks in it if you’re on a long trip and don’t want to buy food, pop your lunch in it instead. That way you will always have access to fresh chilled food and you won’t have to stop on your journey.

Bluetooth Receiver

If you have amazing music on your phone, but your car doesn’t have an AUX cable or any way to connect your phone to the radio, then you need a Bluetooth receiver. These handy little devices plug into your cigarette lighter and ask you to find a frequency that is empty. From there you set your radio to the same frequency and select the song you want to listen to. Because you have now basically created your own radio station, you can play all of the music off your phone and not have to listen to any commercials again, easy right?

Speed trap Locators/ Radar Detectors

Not necessarily the most ethical of purchases, but there is little more infuriating than a speeding ticket. There is an array of tools online that allow you to find speed traps and radars and then block the signal. This stops you from getting a speeding fine (but you really should drive the limit) and it also means you can share the location with other users, making sure that they stay safe whilst out on the roads.

Car Key Finder

Have you ever had that moment where you realize that you have misplaced your keys and the sheer horror that then hits you? Well, now thankfully that is a thing of the past. There are now plenty of products available that you can attach to your keys, which can then be found via an app. Not only does this reduce the chances of you losing them permanently, but it also means that if your keys and then your car is stolen by thieves, they can be easily tracked through your keys.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to accessorizing your car, it is not just about neon lights and sound systems. There are now some really practical accessories that can make your life far easier, whether you travel long distances with the family, or you are prone to losing or misplacing your keys. Here are the 10 best must-have gadgets that will make your life far easier and the trips seem shorter than ever before.