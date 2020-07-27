Dover International Speedway’s Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend to be held without fans due to COVID-19 concerns

DOVER, Del. (July 27, 2020) – The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend at Dover International Speedway will take place without fans due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

While the six races at The Monster Mile will move forward, state officials did not approve the track’s request to host a limited number of fans in the interest of public safety and health concerns.

“We submitted a comprehensive plan to state officials outlining our planned procedures and protocols for keeping our fans safe throughout our August race weekend,” said Mike Tatoian, Dover International Speedway’s president and CEO. “Unfortunately, due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the decision was made to not allow fans. We understand it, and while we are disappointed, we also realize that we need to err on the side of caution and yield to the opinions of public health experts to help reduce the further spread of COVID-19.”

Dover ticket holders for August have several options for their ticket funds, including a full refund or moving funds (including an extra 20 percent bonus) to Dover’s 2021 NASCAR weekend. Fans can visit DoverSpeedway.com/exchange to register their preference or call (800) 441-RACE to reach a ticket office representative to review their accounts and options. Fans are asked for their patience, as higher-than-normal call volume is expected in the coming days and weeks.

The Aug. 21-23 NASCAR weekend includes the “Drydene Doubleheader Weekend” on Aug. 22-23, featuring a NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series doubleheader each day, with all four races on NBCSN.

On Saturday, Aug. 22, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race takes the green flag at 12:30 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 23, the “Drydene 200” NASCAR Xfinity Series race begins at 1 p.m., followed by the “Drydene 311” NASCAR Cup Series race at 4 p.m.

On Friday, Aug. 21, the “General Tire 125” ARCA Menards Series East race begins at 2 p.m., followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at 5 p.m. (FS1).

About Dover Motorsports, Inc.

Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE: DVD) is a promoter of NASCAR sanctioned motorsports events whose subsidiaries own and operate Dover International Speedway in Dover, Del. and Nashville Superspeedway near Nashville, Tenn. The company also plays host to the Firefly Music Festival, produced by AEG Presents. For more information, visit www.DoverMotorsports.com.