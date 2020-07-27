Kaulig Racing’s Chastain and Haley battle for top-10 results at Kansas

It was another strong performance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Kaulig Racing’s Ross Chastain and Justin Haley as they traveled to the midwest and competed at Kansas Speedway. Throughout the race and through two overtime restarts, both Kaulig teammates battled one another competitively with Chastain scoring a top-five result while Haley settled in sixth.

Chastain, who sported another new look to his No. 10 Chevrolet Camaro while featuring Dyna-Gro Seed as a primary sponsor, started seventh based on a random draw while Haley started 12th.

When the green flag waved and the race started, Chastain showed that he had a car to contend for the win as he muscled his way into the top five. He was able to work his way up as high as third while trailing the top-two cars by two seconds. Haley, meanwhile, was back in 13th as he was fighting tight conditions to his No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro. Through the first 20 laps of the race and when the field reached the competition caution, Chastain was still scored in third while Haley gained a few spots to move up to 10th.

Remaining on track under the competition caution, both Kaulig Racing competitors restarted in the top 10 when the racing resumed. During a 15-lap dash to the conclusion of the first stage, Chastain was able to move up to the runner-up spot, where he finished at the conclusion of the first stage on Lap 40 as he collected more valuable stage points towards the Xfinity Series Playoffs. Haley was also able to remain in the top 10 as he was scored in sixth while collecting a stage point for himself.

Following pit stops under the stage break, where both Chastain and Haley noted tight conditions to their respective Chevrolets, they restarted inside the top 10 when the second stage commenced. At the start, Chastain, restarting on the bottom lane, jumped to an early lead. He led for two corners until he was overtaken in Turn 3 and placed in a three-wide battle for the runner-up spot the ensuing lap. By Lap 50, Chastain was back in fourth while Haley was in sixth. A few laps later, both Kaulig Chevrolets battled one another for the fifth spot with Haley prevailing and moving into the top five for the first time of the day. At Lap 65, both gained a spot to move up to fourth and fifth. For the final 15 laps of the second stage, Chastain worked his way back up to fourth while Haley settled in fifth as both garnered more stage points towards the postseason.

Under the stage break, Chastain and Haley pitted for fresh tires, fuel, air pressure and a chassis adjustment for their respective Camaros. For the stage of the final stage, both battled one another again for position as Haley moved up to fifth while Chastain fell back to sixth. With the racing progressing and passing the 100-lap mark, Haley, who raced as high as fourth, was scored in sixth while Chastain fell back to seventh. Both met one another on track as they battled for position with Chastain passing Haley for sixth place. Six laps later, Chastain was back in the top five and working his way back towards the front while Haley lost another spot and was in eighth.

With 45 laps remaining, Chastain moved up to third while Haley fell back to ninth. Five laps later, pit stops under green occurred with Haley pitting and Chastain stopping for service a lap later after leading a lap. When the pit stops under green cycled through with approximately 20 laps remaining, Chastain was back in third place while Haley was in 10th.

Down to the final 10 laps, both Kaulig Racing competitors appeared to have top-10 results wrapped up. With four laps remaining, everything changed when a single-car wreck in Turn 3 drew a late caution and jumbled up the field for a late shootout to the checkers. Under caution, both pitted and Chastain was lined up in fourth place while Haley was in ninth for the first overtime restart. During the first overtime attempt, Chastain made a bid for the lead when the caution quickly returned for another single-car incident in Turn 1. For the second overtime attempt, Chastain restarted in third again and Haley restarted in 10th. At the start, Chastain made another bid for the lead on the bottom lane until he slid up entering Turn 2 and fell back to fifth while battling Haley and other competitors for position across the start/finish line for the start of the final lap. Entering Turn 2, Chastain narrowly avoided colliding into a car making contact with the outside wall as he battled dead even with Haley for position. At the finish line, with Brandon Jones winning the race at Kansas, Chastain was able to edge Haley by a nose to finish fifth as both Kaulig Racing competitors finished in the top 10 for the 11th time this season.

With his seventh top-five result and his 15th top-10 result of this season, Chastain continues to be scored in fourth place in the regular-season standings, trailing points leader Austin Cindric by 60 points while being 320 points above the top-12 cutline in making the Playoffs. Haley earned his 12th top-10 result of this season as he is already guaranteed a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs by virtue of his win at Talladega Superspeedway in June.

With the NASCAR Xfinity Series entering its first off week since May, Kaulig Racing will return as a three-car operation for the next scheduled race at Road America on August 8, with A.J. Allmendinger set to make his sixth series start of 2020 and race alongside Chastain and Haley. The race at Road America will air at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN.