Michael McDowell Looks for Clean Air with Chicago Pneumatic Compressors in 2020

Leading Manufacturer and Distributor of Industrial Compressed Air Products Partners with Front Row Motorsports

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (July 28, 2020) – The No. 34 Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell will be sporting a new look this weekend when it hits the track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway thanks to CP (Chicago Pneumatic) Compressors, a division of Chicago Pneumatic. The company will serve as the primary sponsor for McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports (FRM) team for two races this season, including New Hampshire Motor Speedway and the road course race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.

Since their incorporation in 1901, Chicago Pneumatic has been at the forefront of mechanical and industrial engineering for more than 100 years. One of their early inventions was the world’s first impact wrench; a tool that today, is used daily in the field of motorsports. Since then, Chicago Pneumatic has gone on to assist in many American engineering marvels, including the Apollo space mission to the moon and the erection of the World Trade Center.

Chicago Pneumatic’s compressor division is a market-leading manufacturer and distributor of compressed air products. They offer both fixed and variable speed compressors that range in sizes from 3 – 350 HP and come with the option to be either tank-mounted or base-mounted, as well as the availability for integrated dryers. No matter what the application, CP Compressors have a model to fit all needs.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Front Row Motorsports and Michael McDowell,” said Maggie Rogers, Communications and Branding Marketing Manager for Chicago Pneumatic Compressors. “The NASCAR fan base has proven to be some of the most passionate fans in all of professional sports and with the impressive season that Front Row Motorsports is having, we can’t wait to get on track.”

“I’m thrilled to welcome Chicago Pneumatic Compressors to our race program,” said McDowell. “It’s a privilege to represent a company with such a long and rich history in American engineering and I’m very thankful for the opportunity. Our No. 34 program at Front Row Motorsports has been strong like Chicago Pneumatic’s line of industrial compressors, so hopefully we can find a lot of success for them, both on and off the race track.”

The No. 34 CP Compressors Ford Mustang will make its NASCAR Cup Series debut on Sunday, Aug. 2, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The “Foxwoods Resort Casino 301” is scheduled to air at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN and PRN.

For a limited time only, CP Compressors is offering a financing program that includes 3 months of no payments, 3 months of payments at 50% and 3 years of interest-free payments. For more information, visit https://www.cp.com/en-us/compressors/finance.

For more information about CP Compressors, visit cpcompressors.com.

About Chicago Pneumatic

Chicago Pneumatic Compressors is a market leading manufacturer and distributor of industrial compressed air products such as screw compressors, piston compressors and air treatment. When you are in need of a professional air compressor, CP Compressors is sure to have the right solution. We have used our years of experience to design compressors that are professional and reliable, and to tailor our products to your needs. Visit www.cpcompressors.com for more information.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.