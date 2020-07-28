NASCAR Xfinity Series Power Rankings-Kansas

The Xfinity Series drove to the heartland this past weekend in an unexpected trip to Kansas Speedway in the middle of July. The series is normally used to racing there in the fall on a normal schedule. However, due to rising cases in Chicago, Saturday’s race replaced the canceled Chicago race.

While it was unexpected for Xfinity Series drivers, the slick track conditions and hot temperatures allowed series regulars to have a great showing. Even though Austin Cindric led the most laps, consistent battles took place behind him, and numerous pit strategies were all over the place. But a late race caution flew that jumbled the field. At one point it looked as though Harrison Burton would come home with the checkered flag, but the win actually went to his teammate Brandon Jones who passed Cindric on a late race restart.

With Jones earning his second win of the season, he now has some solid points to push him through at least the first couple of rounds of the Playoffs. As Jones celebrates, we’ll highlight other Xfinity Series regulars in this week’s Power Rankings.

Austin Cindric – A late race caution ruined his chance of winning for the fourth consecutive time this season but you can’t overlook the effort. The Team Penske driver dominated by leading a race high of 131 laps and sweeping both stages. Had it not been for the late caution or getting passed by Harrison Burton, Cindric could very well have his fourth win of the season. He’ll have another chance to get a checkered flag in his wheelhouse at Road America in a couple of weeks.



Previous Week Ranking – First

Harrison Burton – Once the final round of green flag pit stops cycled out, Burton chased down Cindric for the lead and more than likely could have taken home the checkered flag if it wasn’t for the late caution. Still, Burton wound up third on the leaderboard at the end of the day after leading eight laps, and a solid outing of third and second in both stages, respectively.



Previous Week Ranking – Fourth

Ryan Sieg – Sieg played pit strategy by staying out when the caution came late. He was scored as the race leader when the overtime restart occurred. By not having new tires, the cautions saved the team and allowed them to achieve their third top five of the year. In addition, the Georgia team led 25 laps. Not bad for Sieg and the No. 39 team.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Ross Chastain – Chastain came home with his seventh top five of the 2020 Xfinity Series season last Saturday. The Floridian couldn’t win a stage but gained points by finishing second and fourth in both stages. Chastain had a couple of chances to score the victory but was unsuccessful in doing so.



Previous Week Ranking – Not Ranked

Justin Allgaier – A 10th place finish might be disappointing for Allgaier and the No. 7 JR Motorsports entry but the effort was there throughout the race. He was pretty much quiet and didn’t make much noise, however, Allgaier capitalized on the stages with finishes of fifth and third before winding up with his ninth top 10 of the year.



Previous Week Ranking – Third

Fell Out:

Noah Gragson – Gragson had a forgettable 15th place finish following his run at Kansas. He was only able to earn a stage finish of 10th in Stage 2 before pit strategy and late yellows ruined any chances of gaining a respectable finish. The last two weeks have not been kind to the Las Vegas native after crashing at Texas and placing 30th.



Previous Week Ranking – Fifth

Chase Briscoe – It was a disappointing finish for Briscoe who came home in the 14th position due to slightly brushing the Turn 3 and 4 wall with just a few laps remaining in Saturday’s event. On the upside, the Stewart-Haas driver did gain stage points by placing seventh in Stage 2.

Previous Week Ranking – Second