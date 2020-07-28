Sam Mayer GMS Racing ARCA Toledo Preview

Sam Mayer, No. 21 Why Not You Foundation Chevrolet

Toledo Speedway ARCA Stats

Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 5

2020 ARCA Menards Series Stats

Starts: 5, Best Start: 4, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Laps led: 9

Notes:

Sam Mayer’s No. 21 Chevrolet will carry the Why Not You Foundation for the Toledo doubleheader. The Why Not You Foundation was launched in 2014 by Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to empower change in the world, one individual and one child at a time. The foundation is dedicated to creating real and lasting change in the world by motivating, empowering and preparing today’s youth to be tomorrow’s leaders.

Mayer finished fifth in last year’s rain shortened event at Toledo Speedway. Mayer started first and led 21 laps en route to a second-place finish in the ARCA East event at the track in June.

Mayer and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 406 this weekend in Toledo. Mayer has scored two wins at New Smyrna and the Bullring at Las Vegas as well as a runner-up finish at Lucas Oil Raceway with this chassis. The team will take chassis No. 407 as a backup, which has finished in the top five in each of the last five races it has run.

Quote:

“I’m super excited to go back to a track that we ran really well at earlier this year. The fact that we showed a lot of speed here and we have a doubleheader gives us a chance to come out of this weekend with two wins. We have the Why Not You Foundation on our Chevy this weekend. it’s founded by Seattle Seahawks’ quarterback Russell Wilson who was born in Ohio! It’s a great cause and it would be awesome to sweep the weekend with the foundation on board. I can’t thank GMS enough for all they have done getting the car ready for this weekend. I have confidence that we’re going to be fast and be around at the end to compete for a win!”

