van der Zande, Briscoe and the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R team looking for its first Road America Race Win

Elkhart Lake, Wis. (July 28, 2020) The 2020 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season continues at Road America this weekend with a two-hour, 40-minute sprint race at the longest road course on the schedule. Renger van der Zande and Ryan Briscoe will co-pilot the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R around the 14-turn, 4.048-mile circuit focused on a Wisconsin victory, something that has long eluded the team.

The 2020 season began on an especially high note with the No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac team winning the highly coveted Rolex 24 at Daytona endurance classic for the third time in four years. After a break due to the pandemic, the team has come back strong with a fifth-place finish at the July 4th Daytona sprint race and the second-place finish at the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring two weeks ago. The team is currently tied at 92 points with Mazda’s Oliver Jarvis and Tristan Nunez. With its win of the 58th Rolex 24 at DAYTONA, the team has leader rights.

Though the No. 10 Konica Minolta team holds a solid track record at Road America with three podiums and five top-five finishes led at Road America, the team will be focused this weekend not only on its first Wisconsin win but also staying in the top spot in the Championship while distancing itself from the competition.

“We had a relatively good race at Sebring a couple weeks ago,” commented team owner Wayne Taylor. “It brought up back to the top of the leader board, but the championship race is going to be close and tough all season long. Road America is always a great event for everyone, we love racing there even though we’ve never won a race there. This year, we’re going to try but it’s all about the championship right now!”

2020 IMSA SportsCar Weekend practice begins on Friday, July 31st at 5:35 p.m. EST. On Saturday, DPi-class qualifying will be live on IMSA.TV at 3:40 p.m. EST, with live timing and scoring available at IMSA.com and via the IMSA mobile app. Green flag for Sunday’s two-hour, 40-minute race is 12:05 p.m. ET with live coverage beginning on NBC at 12:00 p.m. ET.

RENGER VAN DER ZANDE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“We’re leading the championship, but it’s close as we are tied in the points. Road America is not a racetrack where the Cadillac is at its strongest, we have lacked top speed for the past couple of years on the straights. On the other hand, Road America has always been a race where we are always working on a great strategy. We almost won the race but had to do a splash and dash in the pit stop. Those are the races where you might not be the quickest but can win off of strategy. We’re aiming to take advantage of every opportunity this weekend.”

RYAN BRISCOE, No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R

“This is always one of my favorite races of the year where I’ve been lucky enough to have lots of success over the years. I have always called this a home race because of all the local support from my wife’s family, so it’s extra important to do well!! We’ll be pushing really hard for another strong result and I can’t wait for things to get started this Friday.”

2020 WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – DPi

1. Renger van der Zande/ Ryan Briscoe 92

2. Oliver Jarvis/ Tristan Nunez 92

3. Joao Barbosa/ Sebastien Bourdais 90

4. Harry Tincknell/ Jonathan Bomarito 86

5. Pipo Derani 85

Team Standings

1. No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R 92

2. No. 77 Mazda Motorsports 92

3. No. 5 JDC-Miller MotorSports 90

4. No. 55 Multimatic Motorsports 86

5. No. 31 Whelen Engineering Racing 85

Manufacturer Standings

1. Cadillac 102

2. Mazda 99

3. Acura 90

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ with its expansive smart office product portfolio from IT Services (All Covered), ECM, Managed Print Services and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for twelve consecutive years, and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2017 America’s Best Employers list. The World Technology Awards recently named the company a finalist in the IT Software category. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for eight consecutive years. It partners with its clients to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit us online and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, Linked In and Twitter. Konica Minolta, as title sponsor, highlights Wayne Taylor Racing’s existing lineup of partners that also features Cadillac V-Performance Racing, AMETEK Electronic Systems Protection (ESP /SurgeX) and Powervar, and CIT.