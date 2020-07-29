Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Loudon

Roush Fenway heads north to New Hampshire for a short-track battle on Sunday afternoon, where Jack Roush has nine wins including seven in the Cup Series. Just a year ago, Ryan Newman finished seventh at Loudon after starting from the rear, and was poised for more as the laps wound down. Chris Buescher is also coming off his best career finish at Loudon of 15th last season.

New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Sunday, Aug. 2 | 3 p.m. ET

NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Loudon Next Stop for NASCAR Cup Series

· With a longer gap than usual since the last NASCAR Cup Series event, the series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for a standalone race Sunday afternoon. By the time Sunday rolls around, nine days will have passed since the race at Kansas Speedway, the 19th points event of 2020.

· Kansas capped a stretch in NASCAR’s return to racing that included 16 Cup Series events in a span of 82 days, with the remaining races through August setting up for the series’ scheduled 10-race playoff run beginning Labor Day weekend.

· With no practice or qualifying session on the books due to restrictions from COVID-19, starting lineups will continue to be set by a random draw within the teams’ order in owners’ points. Both Buescher and Newman will draw for a spot in the 13-24 group.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were initially completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Kansas Recap, Loudon Preview

· After working his way up to 13th in the final stage of the last event in Kansas, Buescher’s night ended early after getting caught up in a multicar late-race incident, to finish 33rd.

· Newman was caught up in the same incident, causing damage too severe to remain on the lead lap before finishing 28th.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s No. 17 Ford this weekend, and will highlight the New England Region that won the national Go Blue sales contest. Each employee’s name in the region will be displayed on the hood of the Fastenal Ford on Sunday.

· Guaranteed Rate joined the Roush Fenway family as a primary partner on Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang, and will make their debut into the sport this weekend with its grey, red and white scheme.

Patriot’s Day

This weekend’s NCS event at New Hampshire is in the home territory of Roush Fenway Racing’s co-owners the Fenway Sports Group. Fenway Sports Group is based out of Boston, Massachusetts and is located just 82 miles from New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Niner Niner

Roush Fenway has won in all three of NASCAR’s major touring series at New Hampshire, including seven times in the NCS and once each in Xfinity and the NGROTS. Jeff Burton drove the No. 99 to RFR’s first NCS win at Loudon back in 1997, while Greg Biffle earned the most recent win in 2008. Kurt Busch went to victory lane in 2000 in the NGROTS while Carl Edwards picked up the win in 2006 in Xfinity series action.

Four in a Row

Roush Fenway won at least one NCS race at New Hampshire in four consecutive seasons from 1997-2000, with former driver Burton taking the checkered flag on each occasion. In addition, Roush Fenway swept both races at New Hampshire in 2004 with former driver Busch.

Wickahd Good Domination

Former Roush Fenway driver Burton posted one of the most dominating wins in NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sept. 17, 2000, with Burton qualifying on the front row (second) and leading all 300 laps of the event en route to his fourth victory at the New England track. Roush Fenway has led over 100 laps in NCS action at New Hampshire on six different occasions, including leading over 150 laps four times and over 190 laps three times. All-in-all, Roush Fenway has led 1,557 laps at New Hampshire in the NCS.

Xfinity in ‘The Granite State’

Roush Fenway has started 45 NASCAR Xfinity Series races at New Hampshire, earning one win, nine top-fives and 19 top-10s. Roush Fenway’s lone victory came with former driver Edwards in the July 2006 event after starting ninth and leading 58 laps en route to the win.

Roush Fenway Loudon Wins

1997-1 Burton Cup

1998-1 Burton Cup

1999-1 Burton Cup

2000-2 Burton Cup

2004-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Busch Cup

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2006 Edwards NXS

2000 Busch Truck