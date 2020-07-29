Toyota Racing Weekly Preview – 07.29.20

NEWS RELEASE

This Week in Motorsports: July 27- August 2, 2020

· NCS: New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Loudon, New Hampshire) – August 2

· ARCA: Toledo Speedway (Toledo, Ohio) – July 31-August 1

PLANO, Texas (July 29, 2020) – The NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) has a standalone race in New Hampshire on Sunday, while the ARCA Menards Series completes its first doubleheader in Ohio this weekend.

NASCAR National Series – NCS

Hamlin Leads the Pack… Denny Hamlin scored his series-leading fifth win of the season last Thursday at Kansas Speedway. Hamlin took the lead with 13 laps to go and drove to the victory. Hamlin now heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway – a track where he already owns three wins, including two victories in a Camry, with the most recent occurring in 2017.

Jones Running Strong… Erik Jones rolls into New Hampshire following back-to-back top-six finishes. After a sixth-place run in Texas, Jones earned a top-five finish in Kansas, inching closer to a spot in the Playoff field. Jones looks to have another good run this weekend in Loudon, after driving to a third-place finish at the track one year ago.

Rookie Bell Knows How to Win at New Hampshire… Christopher Bell may be a Cup Series rookie, but he knows how to get around New Hampshire Motor Speedway. In his last three starts in Loudon, Bell has driven to victory each time: earning a Truck Series win in 2017 and following that up with back-to-back triumphs in the NASCAR Xfinity Series the last two years.

NASCAR Regional Series – ARCA

Two Races, Two Standings… The ARCA Menards Series competes in their first doubleheader at Toledo Speedway this weekend. The two races count for both the national ARCA Menards Series standings and the Sioux Chief Showdown. After a sixth-place finish on Friday in Kansas, Michael Self continues to lead the overall point standings with his Venturini Motorsports teammate Drew Dollar sitting in third. On the Sioux Chief Showdown side, Chandler Smith leads Self by 10 points on the strength of two victories in three events.

Gibbs Returns… After not competing in the race at Kansas Speedway last weekend due to age restrictions, 17-year-old Ty Gibbs returns behind the wheel of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota Camry in Toledo. Gibbs has won three of his last four starts, including leading 140 of 150 laps at Iowa Speedway earlier this month.

