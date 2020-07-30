Era Motorsport Seeks to Continue Podium Streak at Road America

ELKHART LAKE, Wis., (July 30, 2020) – This weekend, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship heads to Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin’s Road America for the next round in the 2020 schedule. This will be the third race for the LMP2 class, and Era Motorsport hopes to keep their podium streak alive with drivers Kyle Tilley and Dwight Merriman in the No. 18 Oreca LMP2.

“Consistency has been the key for us so far this season,” said Team Owner Kyle Tilley. “From the crew to drivers, everyone has been on point all season. We recently tested at Road America with a pair of Oreca LMP2 cars, and we also had our historic team racing here last weekend. We love coming to this track, and look forward to another great race weekend.”

The team currently holds a pair of third place finishes from the Rolex 24 At Daytona and the Cadillac Grand Prix of Sebring. This weekend will be the first 2020 event outside of Florida and France family owned tracks, a result of schedule changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With a length of over four miles, Road America is the longest and one of the fastest road courses on the IMSA calendar. Located just over 50 miles north of Milwaukee, Road America sits on 640 acres of Wisconsin farmland. The rolling hills not only provide exciting racing, but the fan-friendly track allows for spectators to roam the large circuit and watch the action from all over the course. Fans will be allowed into the event, but with pre-established health and safety precautions set in place.

“This is our first year in sports car racing, and what a strange one it has been,” said Tilley. “I’m so thankful to everyone at IMSA and the tracks we’ve been visiting for working with all the state and federal guidelines to keep us racing and most importantly, safe. We hope everyone has an amazing weekend.”

The weekend schedule has expanded to a three day event, beginning with the first practice on Friday afternoon. Saturday will hold the second practice and qualifying sessions, followed by the IMSA SportsCar Weekend at Road America on Sunday, August 2nd at 12:05PM Eastern. The race will air live starting at 12:00PM ET on NBC Sports Network and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass, and all sessions will have live coverage from IMSA Radio. Fans outside the United States can stream live on imsa.tv. For full event and schedule information, visit imsa.com.