Simple DIY Guide To Replacing The Fuel Pump Of Your Car

The fuel pump of your car, as the name suggests, is the part that is responsible for ensuring your car’s engine is supplied with enough fuel while it is running. Without a functioning fuel pump, your car’s engine will not be able to produce efficient performance.

As important as it is, the fuel pump of your car, like the other parts in the engine bay, is susceptible to wear and tear and has a finite lifespan. Moreover, when it comes to replacing a fuel pump, purchasing a new one is not a cheap undertaking.

Thankfully, installing a fuel pump is a straightforward task. With a little bit of determination and willingness to learn, anyone can replace a broken fuel pump.

By doing it yourself, you can even invest the money you save in ordering a better and more efficient fuel pump like one of the OEM Performance Fuel Pumps. This extra investment will not just translate into better performance for your vehicle, but the performance fuel pump will also be more resistant to wear and tear.

Regardless of which fuel pump you order, replacing one is easy when you know the right steps. Before we begin discussing these steps, let’s first make sure you have all the right tools for the job.

Here’s a list of all the tools you will need:

Car Jack

Replacement Fuel Pump

Wrench/Socket Set

A Container For Gasoline

Hand-Siphon Pump

Your car’s user manual and repair manual

Once you have all these in your possession, you can follow the steps mentioned in the following sections to replace your broken fuel pump with a new one. Please note that these steps are relevant only for cars that have a bottom mounted fuel pump.

If your car’s fuel pump is located inside the fuel tank, the process of replacement can turn out to be very complex and you will require the help of a professional.

With that out of the way, let us begin:

Step 1: Disconnect The Battery

This is a safety precaution to ensure there is no electricity going through the systems of your car. To disconnect your battery, simply locate the negative (-) terminal and disconnect it.

Step 2: Jack Up Your Car And Locate The Fuel Pump

Most fuel pumps are located underneath the car. Use your user manual to understand what your car’s fuel pump looks like (or refer to the shape and size of the replacement fuel pump).

Step 3: Relieve The Fuel Pump Pressure

Once you have located the fuel pump, it is time to relieve the pressure of the fuel pump.

To do this, simply use your user’s manual to identify the fuse that controls this pressure and remove that fuse. Then, put your car into ignition and turn it off again. This will relieve the fuel pump pressure. (This process may vary for some cars, refer to your car’s repair manual for exact information)

Step 4: Disconnect The Fuel Pump And Remove It

Next, disconnect all the pipes connected to the fuel pump. Then, unbolt all the screws holding it in place and carefully remove it.

(Refer to your car’s repair manual to understand the right order of removing the pipes attached to the fuel pump)

Step 5: Reverse The Process To Install The New Fuel Pump

Reverse the steps you took to remove the old fuel pump to attach and install the new fuel pump.

Step 6: Go For A Test Drive

Once you have attached the new fuel pump, it is time to test it out. Reconnect your battery, take your car off the jack and take it for a spin!

Conclusion

Please note that replacing the fuel pump will involve working with gasoline which is a highly flammable substance. Hence, it is important to conduct this work in an open environment and refrain from using electrical equipment.