Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. With only seven races left in the regular season, Kevin Harvick (4 wins) is the current leader in the standings by 97 points over Brad Keselowski (2 wins) in second place.
Ryan Blaney (1), Denny Hamlin (5), Chase Elliott (1), Joey Logano (2), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Alex Bowman (1), Austin Dillon (1), and Cole Custer (1) are also locked into the Playoffs with victories this year. Only the top 16 drivers will advance, leaving six available spots.
Tyler Reddick is leading the hunt for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award with 442 points. Cole Custer is second with 352 points followed by Christopher Bell (339), John H. Nemechek (325), Brennan Poole (136) and Quin Houff (101).
Aric Almirola will lead the field to green with Hamlin on the outside pole, after a random draw.
Sunday, Aug. 2
3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301- Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 301) – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
2019 Race Winner: Kevin Harvick
Track Size: 1.058-mile
Starting Lineup:
|1
|Aric Almirola
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|3
|Chase Elliott
|4
|Brad Keselowski
|5
|Kyle Busch
|6
|Clint Bowyer
|7
|Kevin Harvick
|8
|Alex Bowman
|9
|Joey Logano
|10
|Kurt Busch
|11
|Martin Truex Jr.
|12
|Ryan Blaney
|13
|Tyler Reddick
|14
|Cole Custer
|15
|Bubba Wallace
|16
|William Byron
|17
|Erik Jones
|18
|Michael McDowell
|19
|Matt DiBenedetto
|20
|Jimmie Johnson
|21
|Matt Kenseth
|22
|Ryan Newman
|23
|Austin Dillon
|24
|Chris Buescher
|25
|Ty Dillon
|26
|James Davison
|27
|Garrett Smithley
|28
|Joey Gase
|29
|J.J. Yeley
|30
|Ryan Preece
|31
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|32
|Quin Houff
|33
|Corey LaJoie
|34
|Brennan Poole
|35
|Christopher Bell
|36
|John Hunter Nemechek
|37
|Daniel Suarez
|38
|Timmy Hill
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.