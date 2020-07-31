Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

Angela Campbell
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. With only seven races left in the regular season, Kevin Harvick (4 wins) is the current leader in the standings by 97 points over Brad Keselowski (2 wins) in second place.

Ryan Blaney (1), Denny Hamlin (5), Chase Elliott (1), Joey Logano (2), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Alex Bowman (1), Austin Dillon (1), and Cole Custer (1) are also locked into the Playoffs with victories this year. Only the top 16 drivers will advance, leaving six available spots.

Tyler Reddick is leading the hunt for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award with 442 points. Cole Custer is second with 352 points followed by Christopher Bell (339), John H. Nemechek (325), Brennan Poole (136) and Quin Houff (101).


Aric Almirola will lead the field to green with Hamlin on the outside pole, after a random draw.

Sunday, Aug. 2

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301- Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 301) – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Kevin Harvick

Track Size: 1.058-mile

Starting Lineup:

1Aric Almirola
2Denny Hamlin
3Chase Elliott
4Brad Keselowski
5Kyle Busch
6Clint Bowyer
7Kevin Harvick
8Alex Bowman
9Joey Logano
10Kurt Busch
11Martin Truex Jr.
12Ryan Blaney
13Tyler Reddick
14Cole Custer
15Bubba Wallace
16William Byron
17Erik Jones
18Michael McDowell
19Matt DiBenedetto
20Jimmie Johnson
21Matt Kenseth
22Ryan Newman
23Austin Dillon
24Chris Buescher
25Ty Dillon
26James Davison
27Garrett Smithley
28Joey Gase
29J.J. Yeley
30Ryan Preece
31Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
32Quin Houff
33Corey LaJoie
34Brennan Poole
35Christopher Bell
36John Hunter Nemechek
37Daniel Suarez
38Timmy Hill

