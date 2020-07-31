Weekend schedule for New Hampshire

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway Sunday for the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. With only seven races left in the regular season, Kevin Harvick (4 wins) is the current leader in the standings by 97 points over Brad Keselowski (2 wins) in second place.

Ryan Blaney (1), Denny Hamlin (5), Chase Elliott (1), Joey Logano (2), Martin Truex Jr. (1), Alex Bowman (1), Austin Dillon (1), and Cole Custer (1) are also locked into the Playoffs with victories this year. Only the top 16 drivers will advance, leaving six available spots.

Tyler Reddick is leading the hunt for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year award with 442 points. Cole Custer is second with 352 points followed by Christopher Bell (339), John H. Nemechek (325), Brennan Poole (136) and Quin Houff (101).

Aric Almirola will lead the field to green with Hamlin on the outside pole, after a random draw.

Sunday, Aug. 2

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series Foxwoods Resort Casino 301- Distance: 318.46 miles (301 laps) – Stage 1 (Ends on Lap 75), Stage 2 (Ends on Lap 185), Final Stage (Ends on Lap 301) – NBCSN/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

2019 Race Winner: Kevin Harvick

Track Size: 1.058-mile

Starting Lineup:

1 Aric Almirola 2 Denny Hamlin 3 Chase Elliott 4 Brad Keselowski 5 Kyle Busch 6 Clint Bowyer 7 Kevin Harvick 8 Alex Bowman 9 Joey Logano 10 Kurt Busch 11 Martin Truex Jr. 12 Ryan Blaney 13 Tyler Reddick 14 Cole Custer 15 Bubba Wallace 16 William Byron 17 Erik Jones 18 Michael McDowell 19 Matt DiBenedetto 20 Jimmie Johnson 21 Matt Kenseth 22 Ryan Newman 23 Austin Dillon 24 Chris Buescher 25 Ty Dillon 26 James Davison 27 Garrett Smithley 28 Joey Gase 29 J.J. Yeley 30 Ryan Preece 31 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 32 Quin Houff 33 Corey LaJoie 34 Brennan Poole 35 Christopher Bell 36 John Hunter Nemechek 37 Daniel Suarez 38 Timmy Hill