Kris Wright to Compete in Select Races for GMS Racing

Statesville, N.C. (August 3, 2020) – GMS Racing announced today that Kris Wright will run a select schedule with the team in 2020. Wright will pilot the No. 21 Chevrolet in the ARCA Menards Series at Michigan International Speedway on August 9 and the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on August 16.

Wright made his ARCA West debut at the Utah Motorsports Campus double header in June where he finished second and third in the two events. Wright finished second in the LMP2 class in the 2019 Rolex 24 at Daytona. The Wexford, PA native claimed the IMSA Prototype Challenge Championship (LMP3) in 2018 and was the IMSA Prototype Challenge Rookie of the year in 2017.

“I’m really excited to be making my first ARCA and NASCAR starts with GMS and Chevrolet,” said Wright. “You always want to be doing it with the best team. I’m a Chevy guy from birth so it’s a dream come true.”

The VizCom 200 from Michigan International Speedway will air live Sunday August 9 at 1pm ET on MAVTV and NBC Sports Gold TrackPass. The Gander Trucks event at the Daytona Road Course will air live at 12pm ET on Sunday August 16 on FS1 and MRN. Sponsorship for both events will be announced at a later date.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net