Plan B Sales and Brett Moffitt to Run Tribute Paint Scheme at Phoenix Raceway

Statesville, N.C. (Aug. 3, 2020) – Plan B Sales and GMS Racing are excited to announce the design of the No. 23 Chevy Silverado Brett Moffitt will pilot for Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway in November. The paint scheme will be a tribute to retiring seven-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Jimmie Johnson, and a throwback to the infamous No. 48 Chevrolet he piloted in 2007, for his second Cup title.

Plan B Sales felt the most fitting way to show their appreciation for Johnson’s contributions to the sport would be racing this throwback scheme as Moffitt pursues his second NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series title this season.

“Brett has been a part of the Plan B family and a great ambassador for our company over the years,” said Brent Powell, owner of Plan B Sales. “Last year we partnered with Brett and GMS for the Phoenix race, but this year is different with it being the season finale and Jimmie’s final weekend. It truly is an honor for us to showcase this throwback for Jimmie and hopefully see Brett clinch his second championship in our truck.”

Moffitt, who has raced as part of the Championship Four the past two seasons, has been anxiously awaiting this announcement as well. “In my mind, Jimmie is the G.O.A.T.” said Moffitt.

“I have looked up to him, leaned on him and had the utmost respect for everything he has done for our sport,” Moffitt continued. “This is the coolest paint scheme I’ve had in my career because of how much respect and admiration I have for Jimmie. I’m rooting for him to go out on top, and maybe we’ll both get the chance to celebrate a championship in Phoenix later this year.”

Additional details and promotions for this truck design will be announced over the coming weeks. The preorders for the 1:24’s and 1:64’s diecasts are now live and only available at PlanBSales.com.

About Plan B Sales – Brett & Ladonna Powell started in motorsports merchandise in 1999 with their own Action Racing Collectibles Authorized Dealer retail shop. Plan B Sales was founded in 2010 with the goal of bringing service to dealers that carry licensed motorsports product. Over the last few years Plan B Sales has grown to be the largest account for Lionel servicing the motorsports market. The product offering also includes Auto World, Greenlight Collectible and the University of Racing for licensed motorsports related product lines and always looking for great new product offerings that bring value to their customers.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net