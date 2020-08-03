TEAM PENSKE, BRAD KESELOWSKI EXTEND CONTRACT

Former NASCAR Cup Series Champion to Remain with Team Penske

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 3, 2020) – Team Penske announced today that Brad Keselowski, the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, has agreed to a contract extension that will keep him in the No. 2 Ford Mustang.

In his tenure with Team Penske driver, Keselowski has earned 31 Cup Series and 33 NASCAR Xfinity Series victories and brought the team its first NASCAR Championship when he won the Xfinity Series title in 2010.

“We are pleased that Brad will continue to be a part of our organization,” said Roger Penske. “Brad not only demonstrates talent and skill on the track, but his leadership away from it and his dedication to our partners have had a huge impact in making our organization one of the best in NASCAR. I am proud that we will be able to able to keep the continuity we have with Brad, Ryan and Joey and look forward to competing for more wins and championships together.”

Keselowski joined Team Penske in 2010 and immediately impressed, winning six races that year en route to the Xfinity Series Championship – the first NASCAR title for Roger Penske. He continued by winning the team’s first Cup Series title just two years later in 2012. He’s also been part of four Xfinity Series Owners’ Championships and passed Mark Donohue in 2019 as the team’s winningest driver.

“I have been racing for Team Penske for the vast majority of my NASCAR career and to continue to represent Roger Penske, our partners and his organization is exactly where I want to be,” said Keselowski. “We’ve accomplished a lot of things together over the years, including winning both the Cup and Xfinity Championships, the Brickyard 400, the Southern 500 and the Coca-Cola 600. Now, my goal is to win the Daytona 500, another championship and continue to build Team Penske into the best NASCAR team in the garage area.”

Through 20 races this season, Keselowski has already locked himself into the Cup Series playoffs with three wins, eight top-fives and 15 top-10s. He currently sits second in the Cup Series point standings heading into this weekend’s doubleheader event at Keselowski’s home track – Michigan International Speedway. Both Saturday (4pm ET) and Sunday’s (4:30pm ET) races can be viewed live on NBCSN.

