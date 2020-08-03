Watkins Glen International wins fourth USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice ‘Best NASCAR Track’ vote

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (August 3, 2020) – For the fourth time in six years, Watkins Glen International has been chosen as the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice for ‘Best NASCAR Track’.

“Obviously, all of the credit goes to the amazing fans of Watkins Glen International,” WGI President Michael Printup said. “We have the best fans in motorsports who made sure that The Glen came out on top, sharing their racing passion and memorable experiences across social media. We’d also like to thank our elected officials for their constant support, namely Senator Tom O’Mara and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, who are instrumental in helping The Glen be the best.”

Along with New York’s Home for NASCAR, The Glen features a diverse portfolio of motorsports event and fan-friendly festivals in the picturesque Finger Lakes Region, from the Sahlen’s Six Hours of The Glen and the Hilliard U.S. Vintage Grand Prix, to the Finger Lakes Wine Festival, voted USA Today’s Best Wine Festival in 2016.

10Best.com provides users with original, unbiased, and experiential travel content of top attractions, things to see and do, and restaurants for top destinations in the U.S. and around the world. The core of the site’s uniqueness is its team of local travel experts: a well-traveled and well-educated group who are not only experts in their fields – and their cities – but discriminating in their tastes. 10Best.com, acquired by USA TODAY in January of 2013, averages 5 million visitors per month.

Located within five (5) hours (~300 miles) of 25% of the US population, Watkins Glen International is the premier road racing facility in North America, four-times voted "Best NASCAR Track" by readers of USA Today.