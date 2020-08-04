Death Wish Coffee Fuels John Hunter Nemechek for First Race of Michigan Doubleheader

Nemechek on Michigan:

“Michigan is a pretty unique track. It’s kind of a blend of a superspeedway and a mile-and-a-half track. It’s widened out a lot and it’s pretty smooth, so you can run wide open to find clean air. It’s going to be important like always to have as close a setup as possible going in so that you only have to make small adjustments during the race.

“We’ve got Death Wish Coffee back on our No. 38 Ford Mustang for the Saturday race this weekend. I’m confident that my Front Row Motorsports team will put together a fast race car at the shop so that we can go out and get a good result for our partners. It’s been great having Death Wish with us for several races this season.”