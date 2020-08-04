GMS Racing Gander Trucks Michigan Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best finish: 2, Laps led: 9

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 6, Wins: 1, Stage wins, 3, Laps led: 86

Notes:

– In addition to his 2019 Gander Trucks start at Michigan International Speedway, Sheldon Creed has three ARCA Racing Series starts at the track including a win in 2018.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this week in Michigan. This is the same chassis that went to victory lane in Kentucky and has earned four top-10 finishes in five starts this season.

– Creed is currently projected third in the playoff standings, 10 points behind the leader and locked into the playoffs by virtue of his win at Kentucky.

Quote:

“Michigan should be a lot of fun. We had a strong run here last year. My guys have been bringing fast trucks to the track every week so I’m confident we can go out there and compete this week and hopefully get that second win of the year.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 Bay Mountain Air Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Michigan International Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 2, Best finish: 3, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 6, Stage Wins: 3, Laps led: 131

Notes:

– Although this will be his first Gander Trucks start at the track, Zane Smith has two ARCA Racing Series starts at Michigan with a best start of fifth in 2018.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 331 in Friday’s event. This chassis is a brand new addition to the GMS stable.

– Bay Mountain Air, a HVAC and industrial refrigeration company based in Northern California, joins Smith for Friday’s event.

– Smith is projected sixth in the playoff standings entering Michigan, 77 points above the cut line.

– Smith is currently second in the Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle, four points behind the rookie leader.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Michigan. It’ll be my first time in a truck, but I’ve been there before with ARCA so I know what to expect. Kansas didn’t end like we wanted so I’m looking to bounce back this weekend and secure our spot in the playoffs.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Chevy Silverado Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 4, Best start: 6, Best finish: 1, Wins: 2, Top 5s: 3, Laps led: 15

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 5, Stage wins:2, Laps led: 67

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt has two career wins at Michigan International Speedway including his first Gander Trucks victory in 2016.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 321 this week at Michigan. Moffitt has one top 10 and 12 laps led in two starts with this chassis.

– Moffitt is projected eighth in the playoff standings entering Michigan, 58 points above the cut line.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Michigan this weekend. It’s a place I’ve had success in the past and I hope to build on that this week. We’ve had some strong runs this year, but got caught up in stuff and haven’t had the finishes to show for it. Hopefully we can kick that bad luck and come away with a win.”

David Gravel, No. 24 ChevyGoods.com Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Gander Trucks Stats

– Making his first Gander Trucks start at Michigan International Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts in 2020.

Notes:

– David Gravel will make his NASCAR debut at Michigan International Speedway this Friday.

– ChevyGoods.com will sponsor Gravel’s No. 24 Silverado this weekend. The ChevyGoods.com website launched in February and offers a new home for customers to purchase official Chevrolet Accessories at winning prices.

– Gravel and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 320 this week at Michigan. This chassis went to victory lane at Charlotte in May and has led 66 laps this season.

Quote:

“I’m very excited and anxious for Michigan this weekend. It’s a day I’ve waited for for a long time and I’m glad it’s finally here. I’m thankful for the opportunity and I’m ready to go out there and compete.”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Michigan Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 3, Laps led: 3

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 10, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 1, Top 10s: 3, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum qualified third and led three laps in his first Gander Trucks career start at Michigan International Speedway in 2019.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 322 this week at Michigan International Speedway. Ankrum has competed with this chassis three times this season, most notably a second-place finish at Homestead in June.

– Ankrum is projected 11th in the playoff standings entering the Michigan weekend, 22 points below the cutoff line.

Quote:

“I’m ready for Michigan. We did not have the runs we wanted to at Kansas, but we’ve had a week off and I’m ready to bounce back this week at Michigan. I need to be patient and put together a strong points run. Playoffs are coming up quick and I know we have what it takes to make a run for the championship.”

