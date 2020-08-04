Tanner Gray – NGROTS Advance: Michigan International Speedway

Track: Michigan International Speedway, two-mile oval

Race: 11 of 23

Event: NGROTS 200 (200 miles, 100 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, August 7

6:00 p.m…………..Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Tanner Gray will be making his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) start at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn on Friday, but he does have one previous start in the Irish Hills in the ARCA Menards Series last year for DGR-Crosley. He started third and finished fifth in his debut there.

Gray is coming off his best-career NGROTS finish two weeks ago at Kansas Speedway. In the second race of the doubleheader weekend, he led three laps (his first laps led) and brought his No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 home in fourth place. He is definitely hoping to continue that momentum this weekend at Michigan. In 10 Truck Series races this season, Gray has one top-five and three top-10 finishes.

The DGR-Crosley team is taking the same No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 to Michigan which Gray raced at Kentucky last month and finished ninth.

The NGROTS 200 from Michigan International Speedway will be run on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 20 and 40.

Gray on Michigan: “I’m looking forward to going back to Michigan this weekend. I had a lot of fun racing the ARCA car there last year. It’s a fast track. I know you could hold the ARCA car wide open until you got in traffic, so it will be interesting to see how the trucks race there. The race is only 100 laps, so your setup needs to be pretty close right off the hauler since we don’t have practice, or qualifying. The first stage break is only 20 laps into the race, so you need to have a good idea of what your truck needs right off the bat.”