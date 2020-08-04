Todd Gilliland – NGROTS Advance: Michigan International Speedway

‌Track: Michigan Int’l Speedway, two-mile oval

Race: 11 of 23

Event: NGROTS 200 (200 miles, 100 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, August 7

6:00 p.m………….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Speedco/Love’s Ford F-150

Todd Gilliland is hoping to turn his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) season around this weekend at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn. Coming off 10th and 20th-place finishes in the doubleheader at Kansas Speedway two weeks ago, Gilliland is looking for a strong run to keep him safely above the cut line for the Truck Series playoffs.

Gilliland has two prior NGROTS starts at the fast two-mile track. He had his best run in 2018 when he started second and finished fifth. Last year he was running around the top five when he was ironically caught up in an accident with the three DGR-Crosley trucks and finished 24th.

The Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Speedco Ford F-150 it raced at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May where Gilliland finished 37th after being involved in an accident.

Speedco, part of the Love’s family of companies, will be back on Gilliland’s No. 38 Ford F-150 at Michigan. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 380 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network. Love’s is committed to providing customers with “Clean Places, Friendly Faces” at every stop. To learn more, visit loves.com.

The NGROTS 200 from Michigan International Speedway will be run on Friday, Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 100-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 20 and 40.

Quick Facts:

Number of Starts at Michigan: 2

Best Start: 2nd (2018)

Best Finish: 5th (2018)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th (+22 above playoff cut line)

Gilliland on Michigan: “I’m really looking forward to going back to Michigan. It’s a fun track because it’s very fast and there are several lines you can run since it’s so wide. I had a great run there in 2018 and had a good run going last year until I got caught up in a wreck in the last few laps. We’re 10th in the points right now, so hopefully all of our bad luck is behind us. We need some good runs to stay above the cut line for the playoffs. A win this Friday would be a good way to do that and lock ourselves into the playoffs.”