Allmendinger Seeking Second Win at Road America

Allmendinger Looking for Redemption Following Late-Race Tangle During 2019 Race at Road America

AJ Allmendinger Notes

Best start at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 1st (2013 & 2019)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 1st (2013)

Allmendinger earned Kaulig Racing its second-ever pole award at Road America in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Road America in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 6th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, August 8 at 12PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 14/29/45 Laps

AJ Allmendinger Quote

“We’re back at Road America. I’ve missed everyone at Kaulig Racing. I’ve been bored. I’ve been doing that TV thing for NBC Sports. That’s fun, but I’m ready to drive a racecar again. Here we go to Road America, one of the most traditional racetracks we have in the United States. It’s got long straightaways, fast, tight corners, and hard brake zones. I love everything about the place. I’ve been fortunate enough to win there once, and we had a chance last year. We’ve got Ellsworth Advisors on the racecar. I’m pumped to be back. Let’s go win us another race!”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.