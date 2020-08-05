Barricade Off-Road Unveils New Sponsorship Program

Offers Perk- Filled Partnership to Jeep and Truck Enthusiasts
PAOLI, Pa. (Aug 4th, 2020) – Off-road parts provider, Barricade Off-Road, launches a new sponsorship program aimed at collaborating with “true off-road enthusiasts who live and breathe Jeeps & trucks.” Barricade will provide free and/or deeply discounted products, tools, and other perks to support participants as they create epic builds, attend car shows/meetups, and share exclusive content with their followers. Participants can choose to be a CORE team sponsor or an ELITE team sponsor, each with its own requirements and benefits as outlined on the program’s web page.
Barricade Off-Road designs and manufactures high-quality parts with incredible styling that stands out on or off the trail. Jeep YJ, TJ and JK owners will find a wide range of dependable exterior products from bull bars to bumpers, light bars, round adventure mirrors, and more. Barricade’s F-150 parts line includes sturdy winches with rubberized remotes, as well as protective bull bars, rugged-looking brush guards, and side bars. New products are released regularly, providing Jeep and truck owners with additional options for customizing their rig at a mid-range price point, without sacrificing style or dependability.
Potential brand ambassadors must be based in the United States and agree to promote the sponsored products in a positive manner consistent with Barricade Off-Road’s brand. An outline of the requirements and benefits of each partnership tier are found on Barricade’s sponsorship page, along with the official agreement and online application form.
Learn more and apply here: https://www.barricadeoffroad.com/sponsorship
___________________________________________________________________________________________
About Barricade Off-Road
Barricade Off-Road creates the essential core parts for off-roading as well as a host of parts that simply make the workweek a whole lot easier, in addition to other non-essentials that make driving your off-roading or work vehicle even more enjoyable. Through creating high-quality, rugged parts such as bumpers, winches, tops and more, Barricade Off-Road has garnered the respect and loyalty of a diverse and growing fan base that values excellence on and off the road or trail.
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.