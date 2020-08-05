CarParts.com Expands Partnership with Michael McDowell

CARDONE and Davico to Join the eCommerce Retailer to Support McDowell at Daytona and Martinsville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 5, 2020) – With Michael McDowell and the No. 34 Front Row Motorsports team making a push for a playoff position, CarParts.com has extended their relationship with McDowell during his career-setting season. CarParts.com will now be the team’s primary partner at the Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 29, and again at the Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Sunday, November 1. CARDONE will serve as a co-primary partner at Daytona, while Davico will come on board as the co-primary partner at Martinsville-both in partnership with CarParts.com. The races will be televised live on NBC.

CarParts.com joined Front Row Motorsports during the return to NASCAR Cup Series racing earlier this season and has been an integral part of McDowell’s career-best season. McDowell has seven Top-15 finishes and two Top-10 results to date. His best finish of the season was a seventh-place result at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway with CarParts.com as the primary partner. After New Hampshire, McDowell is now 20th in driver points and continues to race for a playoff spot.

“It’s been great to have CarParts.com and their partners be a part of our program this season, and to now have them grow their partnership with us even further,” said McDowell. “We are having one of our best seasons at Front Row Motorsports, and it’s because of companies like CarParts.com who are supporting us and giving us the right parts to be successful, like they do for so many of their customers.”

With a win at Daytona, McDowell can lock himself into the playoffs. He has six Top-10 and two Top-5 finishes at Daytona International Speedway, and has led 21 laps at the superspeedway.

“We have been strong at most of our races this season,” continued McDowell. “But Daytona is a special track for me. I’ve had my best finishes there, have led the most laps there, and I feel it’s our best chance to get into the playoffs. I’d love to do that with CarParts.com on our car.’

The company recently made the winning bid of the All-Star bumper that was put up for auction by McDowell and Front Row Motorsports. CarParts.com donated over $20,000 each to Motor Racing Outreach and Victory Junction in honor of McDowell and Bubba Wallace.

“It’s a great time to continue our relationship with Michael and the Front Row Motorsports team,” said Lev Peker, CEO of CarParts.com. “Michael has really connected with our customers and he’s been impressive on the track this season. We’re thrilled to have CarParts.com on the car again and welcome Cardone and Davico to our race program as well. We wish Michael and the team nothing but the best through this playoff push.”

For more information about CarParts.com, visit CarParts.com. For more information about CARDONE and Davico, visit www.cardone.com and www.davicomfg.com.

About CarParts.com

With over 50 million parts delivered, CarParts.com has helped drivers across the contiguous United States keep their vehicles on the road. Leveraging our company-owned national distribution network, we bring the very best brands and manufacturers directly to consumer hands, cutting out unnecessary costs to provide quality parts at a discount. Combined with our 90-day returns and intuitive mobile experience, CarParts.com makes it simple for customers to get the parts they need delivered straight to their door.

CarParts.com is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About Davico MFG.

Established in 1987 Davico Manufacturing produces more than 4,000 part numbers of exact-fit, universal and dealer alternative catalytic converters. With the widest product coverage in the industry, Davico has become a go to brand for hard to find and late model catalytic converters. Davico’s full line of products are made in U.S.A and are available for purchase on CarParts.com.

About CARDONE Industries, Inc.

CARDONE Industries, Inc. is an automotive industry leader in aftermarket parts engineering and innovation. For five decades strong, we’ve built new and remanufactured vehicle parts that meet or exceed O.E. designs, at a fraction of the cost. Our global team supports a full spectrum of products and services for a diverse customer base, including O.E. manufacturers, warehouse distributors, fleets and retailers. Our passion for service excellence extends from our customers to the world through sustainable manufacturing practices and remanufacturing, the highest form of environmental stewardship. We build it better. Learn more at CARDONE.com.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.