Haley Hungry for Back-to-Back Road Courses

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Road America in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 7th (2019)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 6th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Road America in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Road America in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Best finish at Road America in the NXS: 6th (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, August 8 at 12PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 14/29/45 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We had an amazing off weekend after some strong finishes in Kansas. We are headed back to the race track with the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I’ll be driving the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet at Road America. We had a strong top 10 there last year, so we are hoping, after the Indy road course second place, that we can go out there and win this thing. We’ve got two road courses in a row, Road America this weekend and the Daytona road course next weekend. Stay tuned for some rights and lefts over the next few weeks. I hope y’all are watching, tuning in and staying safe.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.