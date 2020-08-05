Jeb Burton – Henry Ford Health System 200 Race Advance

Henry Ford Health System 200 | Michigan International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 12 Hour Auctions/State Water Heaters/ALSCO Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Jeb Burton

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @JebBurtonRacing

Jeb Burton on Racing at Michigan: “I’m thankful for another opportunity to go racing in the Truck Series with Niece Motorsports,” said Burton. “We wouldn’t be able to do this without the support of great companies like 12 Hour Auctions, State Water Heaters and ALSCO. Michigan is a fun track to race at. I have had a lot of strong runs here in the past. It’s a little tougher with no practice or qualifying, but I know this team has worked hard to put together a strong truck.”

Burton at Michigan: Burton has two NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series starts at Michigan International Speedway. In 2013, Burton started on the pole and finished 10th. In 2014, he earned an eighth-place result.

The Virginia-native has made one NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS) start at the two-mile track, earning a ninth-place finish in 2019.

In addition, Burton has two NASCAR Cup Series start at Michigan International Speedway.

On the Truck: Burton and the No. 44 team will race with support from 12 Hour Auctions, State Water Heaters, and ALSCO.

12 Hour Auctions is a company that focuses on outdoor auctions. There are several daily auctions, lasting for only 12 hours. Every day of the year, item auctions begin at 7 a.m. CST. Each item thereafter begins five minutes after the last. Visit https://12hrauctions.com for more information.

State Water Heaters, a brand of State Industries, Inc., is a leading manufacturer of commercial and residential water heaters. State offers over 500 water heater products and has consistently developed new technologies to ensure longer product life.

Based in Ashland City, Tennessee, State has seven water heater manufacturing plants. Hundreds of distribution centers across the United States ensure efficient service to State’s national customer base of residential homeowners, wholesalers, contractors, and other members of the engineering community.

All State products are backed by customer technical support and durable tank and parts warranty.

Alsco was the first to offer linen and uniform rental services when founder, George A. Steiner, transformed a Lincoln, Nebraska, towel delivery route into a thriving commercial linen business, now headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alsco has been an industry pioneer since 1889, blazing the trail for the laundering and delivery of ready-to-wear uniforms, starting with aprons and then moving on to every type of workwear application imaginable. Alsco also invented the continuous roll towel dispenser and pioneered the use of on-site garment lockers.