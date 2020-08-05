Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Michigan

Roush Fenway heads north this weekend to the backyard of Ford Motor Company and Roush Industries, as the NASCAR Cup Series hits the 2-mile Michigan International Speedway for the first doubleheader in the track’s history. Overall, Jack Roush has 23 wins at MIS, including 13 in the NCS, the most of any track on the circuit for the Hall of Fame owner.

Michigan International Speedway (2-Mile)

FireKeepers Casino 400

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 4 p.m. ET

NBSCN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Coca-Cola Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford

Michigan International Speedway (2-Mile)

Consumers Energy 400

Sunday, Aug. 9 | 4:30 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Castrol Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford

First of Two Doubleheaders in Three Weeks on Deck at Michigan

· NASCAR heads north to Michigan International Speedway for a doubleheader this weekend, the second of the 2020 season. Both events will run 312 miles (156 laps) at the 2-mile track.

· The Cup Series is coming off Sunday’s race from New Hampshire Motor Speedway, the 20th points event of the season. After this weekend, four races remain in NASCAR’s regular season, with the playoffs set to begin at Darlington on Labor Day weekend.

· The starting lineup for Saturday’s race will be determined by a random draw within teams’ order in owners’ points. Newman will draw for a spot in the 13-24 group. Cars will line up Sunday based off an invert of the top-20 finishers from Saturday, with positions 21-40 lining up in their respective finishing positions from Saturday.

· Four weeks of NASCAR action were initially completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Loudon Recap, Michigan Preview

· Newman powered his way inside the top-10 early in last weekend’s race from New Hampshire, before going on to finish 21st in the Guaranteed Rate Ford.

· Buescher finished 25th in the Fastenal Ford.

· Coca-Cola, longtime partner of Ryan Newman, makes its 2020 debut on the No. 6 this weekend at MIS. Newman also ran the Coca-Cola colors a season ago in the first race at Michigan, finishing eighth after starting 18th.

· Fastenal returns to Buescher’s No. 17 Ford this weekend.

Home Sweet Home

Michigan International Speedway serves as ‘home’ for Jack Roush and Roush Fenway Racing, located just an hour from Roush Industries in Livonia, Michigan. MIS has naturally been one of the organization’s most successful tracks on the circuit, with the team earning a total of 23 wins across NASCAR’s three major touring series.

I Said Welcome to Detroit City

In 213 NCS starts at Michigan, Roush Fenway has recorded 13 wins, 56 top-fives and 102 top-10 finishes with 2,452 laps led. Former driver Greg Biffle earned the organization’s most recent victory in June 2013 after starting 19th and leading 48 laps. Biffle’s win was also the 1,000th NASCAR victory for Ford Performance.

Roush vs. Everybody Else

Roush Fenway’s 13 wins in the NCS at Michigan are the most of any track on the NCS schedule. Five different drivers have earned victories for Roush Fenway at the two-mile oval with former drivers Mark Martin and Biffle both taking the checkered flag on four separate occasions. Roush Fenway drivers Matt Kenseth (two), Carl Edwards (two) and Kurt Busch (one) have also gone to victory lane for the organization in Michigan.

Consistency in the Motor City

Michigan ranks first overall among all tracks that Roush Fenway has competed on in the NCS in top-five finishes, top-10 finishes and in average finish among tracks that they have run two or more races. Roush Fenway has recorded 56 top-fives, 102 top-10s and has an average finish of 14.3 at the two-mile oval.

Roush Fenway Michigan Wins

1990-2 Martin Cup

1993-2 Martin Cup

1993 Martin NXS

1995 Martin NXS

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998 Burton NXS

1998-1 Martin Cup

1999 Biffle Truck

2000 Biffle Truck

2002-1 KensethCup

2003-1 Busch Cup

2004-2 Biffle Cup

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-2 Kenseth Cup

2007-1 Edwards Cup

2007 Kvapil Truck

2008-2 Edwards Cup

2008 Edwards NXS

2008 Darnell Truck

2009 Braun Truck

2011 Edwards NXS

2012-2 Biffle Cup

2013-1 Biffle Cup