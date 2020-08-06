NASCAR Announces Final Installment of 2020 Schedule

Playoff Dates and Locations Set For All National Series
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2020) – NASCAR today announced the final installment of events in the revised 2020 schedule, including the full Playoffs schedule for all three national series.
In the NASCAR Cup Series, all 10 playoff venues and dates will remain intact from the original 2020 schedule, with the postseason kicking off at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 6 (NBCSN, 6 p.m. ET) and culminating with the crowning of a champion for the first time at Phoenix Raceway on Sunday, Nov. 8 (NBC, 3 p.m. ET).
In the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one new venue, Talladega Superspeedway, has been added as the second race in the opening round of the playoffs on Saturday, Oct. 3 (NBCSN, 4:30 p.m. ET) while Bristol Motor Speedway moves to the regular season finale on Friday, Sept. 18 (NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET). The Playoffs will now begin at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 26 (NBCSN, 7:30 p.m. ET).
The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will visit two new venues during the series’ playoff run – Kansas Speedway on Friday, Oct. 16 (FS1, 7 p.m. ET) and Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, Oct. 25 (FS1, Noon ET), which is the new date for the race from Texas that was postponed on Friday, March 27. Bristol Motor Speedway will now serve as the Playoffs opener for the Gander Trucks on Thursday, Sept. 17 (FS1, 7:30 p.m. ET). Finally, the Gander Trucks will visit Richmond Raceway on Thursday, Sept. 10 (FS1, 8 p.m. ET) for the regular season finale – fulfilling the race that was originally scheduled for Saturday, Apr. 18.
NASCAR’s modified event procedures and protocols were designed in accordance with public health officials, medical experts and local, state and federal officials. NASCAR will determine if fans are allowed entrance to NASCAR events on a market-by-market basis, in accordance with local and state guidelines.
The final installment of the 2020 schedule is as follows (Note: Playoff opening races are in bold type.):
|DATE
|TRACK
|SERIES
|DISTANCE
|NET
|START (ET)
|Sat, Sept. 5
|Darlington
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|NBC
|12:30 PM
|Sun, Sept. 6
|*Darlington
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|2:00 PM
|Sun, Sept. 6
|Darlington
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|6:00 PM
|Thu, Sept. 10
|Richmond
|Gander Trucks
|187 mi
|FS1
|8:00 PM
|Fri, Sept. 11
|Richmond
|Xfinity
|187 mi
|NBCSN
|7:00 PM
|Sat Sept. 12
|*Richmond
|Xfinity
|187 mi
|NBCSN
|2:30 PM
|Sat, Sept 12
|Richmond
|Cup
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Sept. 17
|Bristol
|Gander Trucks
|107 mi
|FS1
|7:30 PM
|Thu, Sept. 17
|Bristol
|ARCA Menards
|107 mi
|FS1
|9:30 PM
|Fri, Sept. 18
|Bristol
|Xfinity
|160 mi
|NBCSN
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Sept. 19
|Bristol
|Cup
|266 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 PM
|Fri, Sept. 25
|Las Vegas
|Gander Trucks
|201 mi
|FS1
|9:00 PM
|Sat, Sept. 26
|Las Vegas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|7:30 PM
|Sun, Sept. 27
|Las Vegas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBCSN
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Oct. 3
|Talladega
|Gander Trucks
|250 mi
|FS1
|1:00 PM
|Sat. Oct. 3
|*Talladega
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|4:30 PM
|Sun, Oct. 4
|Talladega
|Cup
|500 mi
|NBC
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Oct. 10
|Charlotte Roval
|Xfinity
|155 mi
|NBC
|3:30 PM
|Sun, Oct. 11
|Charlotte Roval
|Cup
|253 mi
|NBC
|2:30 PM
|Fri, Oct. 16
|*Kansas
|Gander Trucks
|200 mi
|FS1
|7:00 PM
|Fri, Oct. 16
|Kansas
|ARCA Menards
|150 mi
|FS2
|10:00 PM
|Sat, Oct. 17
|Kansas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|3:00 PM
|Sun, Oct. 18
|Kansas
|Cup
|400 mi
|NBC
|2:30 PM
|Sat. Oct. 24
|Texas
|Xfinity
|300 mi
|NBCSN
|4:30 PM
|Sun, Oct. 25
|Texas
|Gander Trucks
|220 mi
|FS1
|Noon
|Sun, Oct. 25
|Texas
|Cup
|501 mi
|NBCSN
|3:30 PM
|Fri, Oct. 30
|Martinsville
|Gander Trucks
|105 mi
|FS1
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Oct. 31
|Martinsville
|Xfinity
|131 mi
|NBC
|4:30 PM
|Sun, Nov. 1
|Martinsville
|Cup
|263 mi
|NBC
|2:00 PM
|Fri, Nov. 6
|Phoenix
|Gander Trucks
|150 mi
|FS1
|8:00 PM
|Sat, Nov. 7
|Phoenix
|ARCA Menards West
|100 mi
|Trackpass
|2:00 PM
|Sat, Nov. 7
|Phoenix
|Xfinity
|200 mi
|NBCSN
|5:00 PM
|Sun, Nov. 8
|Phoenix
|Cup
|312 mi
|NBC
|3:00 PM
The NASCAR Cup Series continues with a pair of races this weekend, Saturday, Aug. 8 and Sunday, Aug. 9, at Michigan International Speedway. Saturday’s race will air live at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio while Sunday’s tilt will start at 4:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
*The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races at Darlington (Sept. 6) and Kansas (Oct. 16) have been realigned from Canadian Tire Motorsports Park and Eldora Speedway, respectively. The NASCAR Xfinity Series races at Richmond (Sept. 12) and Talladega (Oct. 3) have been realigned from Michigan and Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, respectively.
Schedule times, dates and locations are subject to change.
